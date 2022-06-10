ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Jan. 6 hearings remind some voters of Watergate, Iran-Contra

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ko502_0g77QYbX00

When he was in elementary school, Dan Pigott just happened to be visiting Washington with his parents in 1973 as the Watergate hearings were underway. He managed to get a seat to watch history unfold.

That memory was particularly resonant Thursday night when Pigott watched the opening hearing as another special congressional committee unveiled evidence of what it said was then-President Donald' Trump 's “attempted coup” on Jan. 6, 2021, when he beckoned supporters to come to Washington as part of his effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

“I think what this administration did is far worse. We all see what happened," said Pigott, 58, a Democrat who lives in Bucks County , Pa., north of Philadelphia. "I’m convinced he instigated all of it....I think this is the worst attack on our system of government since the Civil War.”

His was hardly a consensus view. Others among more than a dozen voters interviewed — in coffee shops, stores and by phone — dismissed the hearing as “rubbish,” or simply did not watch.

But opinions in Bucks County, a blend of rolling farmland and densely packed well-to-do suburbs, matter more than most places because it is one of a small cluster of areas in the country where both major political parties are still competitive. And few states will be more central to the midterm elections, with highly competitive races for the U.S. Senate and governor.

The Jan. 6 riots are certain to play a prominent role in both. The Republican gubernatorial candidate, Doug Mastriano, was seen outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, and has supported Trump's false assertions that the election in 2020 was stolen. The GOP Senate nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, was endorsed by Trump.

The depth of political fallout will be measured in the coming months. Republicans so far have tried to parry criticism of Trump for the riot by emphasizing rising inflation — consumer prices climbed 8.6% in May, the worst reading in more than 40 years — and blaming Democrats. The competition will be for that narrow band of voters who remain persuadable.

Bucks County is closely watched precisely because it has an ample supply of swing voters. It sided with Democrats in the presidential contests in 2016 and 2020, but helped reelect GOP Sen. Patrick Toomey in 2016 and sent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick to the House in 2016, reelecting him in 2018 and 2020. President Joe Biden carried the county by more than four percentage points over Trump in 2020.

In the interviews, Democrats said they wanted to see Trump held accountable. Republicans said the hearings amounted to a concocted excuse to persecute the former president.

Others simply had tuned out. One woman who declined to give her name said she was on her way to work with a coffee and doughnut bag in hand. Asked about the hearings she looked momentarily confused. “The what?” she asked.

“I hope that it is impossible to ignore the evidence that they come up with," Pigott said. "I believe and I don't think this is original but 40% always vote on the Democratic side and 40% on the Republican so it’s the 20%. Is it gonna impact them? I’m hoping it does.”

Ron Soto, 84, a retired truck driver from Langhorne, is an immovable Trump supporter. He sounded aghast that anyone would tune into the hearing. He was watching Fox News, he said, which talked about the hearings, but didn’t air it.

“Who would watch that rubbish anyway? All they’re trying to do is isolate Trump and pick on all of his friends,” he said. “They want to find him guilty of something.”

Judy Dixon, 62, of Doylestown, said she's a Democrat and watched because she heard there was going to be new information. She thought the hearing showed for the first time how closely Trump was involved in the events of Jan. 6.

“I think for a long time there’s been the thought that we were only prosecuting the low-level people that were breaking in. The committee clearly said it was driven by Trump,” she said.

Will the hearings change anyone's mind about the events of Jan. 6?

“I don’t know if it’ll change minds now but it will go down in history and people will read it and get that information and digest. Maybe in the moment you won’t want to digest the facts but one day,” she said.

She recalled her parents' political views and the Iran-Contra affair, when the Reagan administration secretly sold arms to Iran in exchange for freedom of Western hostages in the Middle East, and passed the proceeds the contra rebels in Nicaragua for their fight against the Marxist Sandinista government.

“When I was growing up my parents were Ronald Reagan Republicans and Oliver North " — a Marine and military aide at the center of the scandal — "was the story and selling arms to Nicaragua and I remember you parrot what your parents think. They were Republicans I was a Republican. I read later about that hearing and all the information that was published that made me the Democrat I am today,” she said.

She added: "Hopefully this will be the same thing for this generation coming up."

Mike Domanico operates a Trump merchandise store in Bensalem, not far from Philadelphia, with another one set to open in central Bucks County. He's a Republican and a stalwart Trump supporter.

“I watched as much as I could stomach and then I was like this is a bunch of crap,” he said. “I couldn’t take it any more.”

Kathie Beans, 68, of Warrington, is a Democrat and tuned in because she's a self-described “political junkie.” She's skeptical the hearing will have any impact.

“I see these Trump flags still flying. I live in a very Democratic area but do they come out and vote?” she said. “ People just — they’re busy with their lives.”

People bustling about their morning routines Friday reflected that.

John Helpburn, who said he votes Democratic now but has voted for Republicans, worked overtime last night at his job as a state worker and missed the hearing. He said he would have watched it if he'd been home but was ambivalent about the impact. High gas and grocery prices were the biggest issues for him.

Nicole Suto, who recently moved from New Jersey to Bucks County, said she didn't realize the hearings were on TV but said she would watch them later on TikTok.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-Trump AG Bill Barr shown laughing at Dinesh D’Souza documentary purporting to prove voter fraud

Former Attorney General William Barr laughed out loud during testimony played before the 6 January insurrection hearings on Monday at the mentioned of 2000 Mules, a debunked election conspiracy documentary embraced by his former boss Donald Trump."My opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud," Mr Barr said. "And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the 2000 Mules movie."The former Trump official called the movie, by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, “singularly unimpressive” and accused it of making “indefensible” claims.The film, which has been repeatedly...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Warrington Township, PA
State
Washington State
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Langhorne, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rudy Giuliani insists he only drank diet Pepsi on election night after claims that he was drunk

Rudy Giuliani has once again pushed back on claims that he was drunk on election night 2020, claiming that he had refused all alcohol and chose instead his favourite soda – diet Pepsi.“I am disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien. I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President) I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi,” Mr Giuliani said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.The former New York City mayor lashed out at Liz Cheney after she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘They put tampons in men’s bathrooms’: Marjorie Taylor Greene blames shortage on transgender people

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has blamed transgender people for the nationwide shortage of tampons in the United States.The Georgia Republican claimed the shortage, fueled by supply shortages, is triggered by the White House putting tampons in men’s bathrooms. “Men have taken over everything. They’re ‘women of the year’ in every category, in women’s categories,” she told conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network.She continued her diatribe against the transgender community by adding: “Now there’s a shortage of tampons, and that’s probably because men are buying tampons.”“Are you telling me that this is legit,” host Brian Glenn asked Ms Greene.She said: “I’m...
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Mehmet Oz
The Independent

AOC expresses concern about bipartisan gun deal

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed concern about the recent deal announced by a bipartisan group of Senators to combat gun violence. Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters before votes Monday evening and said she was specifically concerned with what she said was "juvenile criminalisation." On Sunday, a bipartisan group of 20 Senators led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas announced a framework for legislation to combat gun violence. Though there is yet to be legislative text, part of the framework includes an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records for potential gun...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Texas and South Carolina have just shown us the two most useless lawmakers in DC

In normal times, Tuesday evening’s elections might have been incredibly sleepy affairs. But instead, the primary in South Carolina’s 1st District and the special election in Texas’s 34th district wound up being incredibly consequential for both major parties.In South Carolina, GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace looks likely to avoid a runoff despite the fact that former president Donald Trump endorsed her primary challenger. Meanwhile, Republican Mayra Flores won the race to represent Texas’s 34th district, which in 2020 voted for Democrat Filemon Vela by a margin of 13.5 points.There’s plenty of insight to be gleaned from both races. The South Carolina...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 committee releases video of tour led by GOP lawmaker day before riot

The House January 6 select committee has released video evidence which appears to show members of a tour group led by Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk photographing and recording “areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints”.The new footage was made public as part of evidence provided to Mr Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, along with a letter from select committee chairman Bennie Thompson renewing the panel’s request for Mr Loudermilk to give evidence in a voluntary interview with committee members and staff.“Based on our review of surveillance video, social media activity, and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

John Hinkley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades

John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was freed from court oversight Wednesday, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!,” he wrote on Twitter shortly after 12 p.m. The lifting of all restrictions had been expected since late September. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington said he'd free Hinckley on June 15 if he continued to remain mentally stable in the community in Virginia where he has lived since 2016.Hinckley, who was acquitted by reason of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watergate#Iran#Contra#Republicans#Democrats#The U S Senate
The Independent

Despite push, states slow to make Juneteenth a paid holiday

Recognition of Juneteenth, the effective end of slavery in the U.S., gained traction after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. But after an initial burst of action, the movement to have it recognized as an official holiday in the states has largely stalled.Although almost every state recognizes Juneteenth in some fashion, many have been slow to do more than issue a proclamation or resolution, even as some continue to commemorate the Confederacy. Lawmakers in Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and other states failed to advance proposals this year that would have closed state offices and given most...
POLITICS
The Independent

House panel passes bill meant to stop census misinformation

A U.S. House committee approved a bill Wednesday that would outlaw the distribution of fake or misleading materials resembling census forms or other materials that could prevent people from participating in the nation's head count.The Democratic-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent the measure to the House floor with the aim of stopping the spread of misinformation related to the once-a-decade census. Violators would be receive civil penalties.Months before the most recent census started in March 2020, the Republican National Committee sent out mailers that mimicked the look of a U.S. census form and solicited donations for President Donald...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian strikes destroy all bridges to embattled Sievierodonetsk

All bridges to Ukraine‘s embattled eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk have been destroyed as fierce fighting continued in the region.Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of the city, and that “a part” of it remained under Ukrainian control.He added that “some access” to the city remained despite the bridges being destroyed, but that Russian forces now presided over 70 per cent of the city.Meanwhile, Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said Russia has been using “weapons of mass destruction” in its war against Ukraine. Speaking on Monday, the Finnish leader said both...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

‘It’s a war’: The woman who helped open one of the first abortion clinics in America on the fight to save Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Roe v Wade affirmed constitutional protections for abortion access through a right to privacy enumerated in the 14th Amendment’s “due process” clause, written in the Reconstruction-era aftermath of the US Civil War.Abortion rights advocate Merle Hoffman has argued that the legal defence of abortion care should instead look to the 13th Amendment – which abolished slavery.“If you’re forcing someone to carry a child against their will, and you are really owning their bodies, which is what it is, I don’t know what else you would call that,” she tells The Independent. “And then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Janes: How a secret network provided thousands of abortions in pre-Roe v Wade America

When Dorie Barron was asked whether she wanted a Cadillac, a Chevrolet, or a Rolls Royce, she was not trying to buy a car. She was a woman in 1960s Chicago trying to get an abortion at a time when the procedure was still a crime in Illinois. Barron was on the phone; on the other side of the line was the Mob, one of the purveyors of illegal abortions.“The Chevy was the cheapest, $500,” Barron explains in The Janes, a new HBO documentary about a network of women who provided safe, affordable, and illegal abortions in Chicago in the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

GOP Rep Loudermilk calls Jan 6 panel ‘smear campaign’ after it releases video of him in Capitol tour group

Republican Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk has slammed the House Select Committee investigating January 6 for what he says is a “smear campaign” after a video was released showing him taking part in a group tour of the Capitol on 5 January 2021 – the day before the insurrection. “The Capitol Police already put this false accusation to bed, yet the Committee is undermining the Capitol Police and doubling down on their smear campaign, releasing so-called evidence of a tour of the House Office Buildings, which I have already publicly addressed,” Mr Loudermilk said in a statement on Wednesday. “As...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy