ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Washington Post fires reporter in center of online battle

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFZi1_0g77QWq500

The Washington Post has fired Felicia Sonmez, who triggered a vigorous online debate this week over social media policy and public treatment of colleagues after she criticized a fellow reporter for retweeting an offensive joke.

The Post said Friday it would not comment on personnel issues. But a copy of a termination letter sent Thursday, accusing her of “insubordination, maligning your coworkers online and violating the Post's standards on workplace collegiality and inclusivity” was published on the Mediaite website and quoted in other news accounts.

The outspoken political writer, whose second stint at the Post began in 2018, has not commented about the action.

The incident began when Sonmez tweeted a screen shot of an offensive joke that a colleague, Dave Weigel, had sent out on Twitter , adding the comment: “Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed.” The Post suspended Weigel for a month for his retweet, according to published reports.

That prompted another reporter, Jose Del Real, to criticize Sonmez online. While saying Weigel had been wrong, Del Real called for compassion. “Rallying the Internet to attack him for a mistake he made doesn't actually solve anything,” he wrote.

That led to a contentious back-and-forth, with Sonmez accusing Del Real of attacking her.

As an online debate widened and drew in more people, Post executive editor Sally Buzbee sent out two memos calling on staff members to show respect for each other. The second, on Tuesday, was more stern: Buzbee wrote that “we do not tolerate colleagues attacking colleagues either face to face or online.”

As it consumed more attention, a handful of Post employees tweeted their support of the newspaper as a good place to work. Sonmez noted that those people were among the newspaper's best-paid stars, and suggested there has been a longstanding double standard in how social media policy is applied to them.

She also retweeted a screen shot that said Del Real had blocked her on Twitter, adding the comment, “So I hear the Washington Post is a collegial workplace.”

While it was consuming attention, another Post reporter, Lisa Rein, tweeted to Sonmez: “please stop.”

Sonmez, who worked in the early 2010s, left and rejoined, sued the Post and its top editors last year, charging discrimination in barring her from covering stories related to sexual assault after she had previously gone public as an assault victim herself.

Her termination was first reported by The Daily Beast and has been covered by the Post itself. In the termination letter, signed by Human Resources Officer Wayne Connell, the Post said that in questioning the motives of colleagues, Sonmez was undermining the Post's reputation for journalistic integrity and fairness.

“The same is true of your baseless derision directed to our policies and practices, and our commitment to a safe and supportive work environment,” he wrote.

Sonmez's union, the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, said it is committed to ensuring that workers are only disciplined with just cause, but that it did not comment on individual personnel issues.

One Post columnist, Karen Attiah, tweeted on Friday that Sonmez had “always been incredibly kind and supportive” of her, and had reached out when Attiah had been the target of online abuse.

Comments / 1

Related
In Style

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend, Riley Roberts

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed speculation that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Insider reports that she shared the news on Twitter, noting that the two got engaged last month in Puerto Rico. Though details on exactly how Roberts asked weren't revealed, AOC added that they haven't started planning their ceremony just yet and are "taking some space to savor this time."
WASHINGTON, DC
MarketRealist

Fox Anchor Bill Hemmer Is Famous — Is He Married?

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer has covered many major global events. The journalist has won several awards for his work and drawn a large social media following. The anchor has more than half a million fans on Twitter. Curious fans are interested in the journalist’s personal life. Is Hemmer married and does he have a child?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Fox News cuts off guest attacking network for not airing Jan 6 hearings

A Fox News segment was cut off after a progressive radio host from Wisconsin blasted the network for not airing the January 6 hearings. Radio host Mike Crute criticized the network during an appearance on Sunday afternoon for not broadcasting Thursday night’s primetime hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. Fox News instead stayed with its regular right-wing opinion-based nighttime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. “We should be talking about the January 6th hearings that go again live, that this network failed to cover,” Mr Crute said. “Because...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Attiah
Person
Dave Weigel
Essence

Wells Fargo Reportedly Held Fake Interviews With Black, Women Candidates To Boost Diversity Numbers

The financial institution allegedly held dishonest interviews with women BIPOC for roles that were already filled to falsely bolster its diversity efforts. For the last few years, large corporations have vowed to boost their DEI efforts following the social justice uprising of summer 2020. But, one financial institution is being accused of talking the talk but not walking the walk.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post#Fantastic
The Independent

‘They put tampons in men’s bathrooms’: Marjorie Taylor Greene blames shortage on transgender people

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has blamed transgender people for the nationwide shortage of tampons in the United States.The Georgia Republican claimed the shortage, fueled by supply shortages, is triggered by the White House putting tampons in men’s bathrooms. “Men have taken over everything. They’re ‘women of the year’ in every category, in women’s categories,” she told conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network.She continued her diatribe against the transgender community by adding: “Now there’s a shortage of tampons, and that’s probably because men are buying tampons.”“Are you telling me that this is legit,” host Brian Glenn asked Ms Greene.She said: “I’m...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Conversation U.S.

Regardless of seditious conspiracy charges' outcome, right-wing groups like Proud Boys seek to build a white nation

As the House Select Committee held its first public hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, far-right groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers were a prominent topic of discussion. At the same time, both of those groups’ leaders are facing criminal charges of seditious conspiracy. They are alleged to have worked together “to oppose by force the authority of the Government of the United States.” Those charges can be difficult to prove in court. But regardless of the outcome of any prosecution that alleges these groups worked to overthrow the government, our research has shown that the more...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ivanka Trump reveals White House election night tension after Fox called Arizona for Biden

More testimony of Ivanka Trump was played on Monday at the second public hearing of the January 6 committee.A good part of the day’s discussions were focused on the moment that Fox News called Arizona in favour of Joe Biden, a move that sealed Donald Trump’s election night defeat to the 46th president.Ivanka Trump was asked about her own advice to the president in that moment when the Trump campaign contested the network’s call, telling the committee: “I don’t know that I had a firm view as to what he should say in that circumstance. The results were still...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy