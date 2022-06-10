Flyers’ 10 Best First-Round Picks All-Time

With free agency opening up on July 13th, it is time to look at who the Vancouver Canucks could add to improve their roster. Before the organization signs any players, they’ll have to free up some cap space by making a few trades. The franchise has a projected cap space of $10.598 million this offseason, but Brock Boeser’s next deal will likely take up at least $7.5 million of that cap space. Therefore, a potential trade involving J.T. Miller, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Tyler Myers, Tanner Pearson or Jason Dickinson could help provide some relief in the team’s cap space. As a result, the Canucks can add depth to their lineup. The club lacks a right-handed center and could add one this offseason.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO