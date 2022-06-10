ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers’ 10 Best First-Round Picks All-Time

By Rob Couch
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Flyers have had themselves their fair share of great first-round picks through the years, and since they are set to pick fifth overall this year, it’s a good time to take a look back at the best of the best that have helped the franchise. 10....

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for David Pastrnak

The Boston Bruins have a major decision to make with David Pastrnak this offseason. At this juncture, their primary objective is to get the star forward signed to an extension, and that is entirely understandable. However, if he is not open to signing a new contract with the Bruins, they will be forced to move him. They simply cannot lose a player of that caliber for nothing through free agency in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Areas the Rangers Must Improve Next Season

An unexpected run to the Eastern Conference Final ended with the New York Rangers falling to the defending Stanley Cup champion, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in six games. As the Lightning’s play showed during their four straight victories, the Rangers are not at their level yet – but they can be. For a team that was in the midst of a rebuild just 12 months ago, they are close to reaching that level.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko gets brutally honest on being scratched in Game 6 vs. Lightning

The New York Rangers saw their season slip away in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals as they failed to generate enough offense to take down the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gerard Gallant surprisingly opted to keep Kaapo Kakko on the bench for the elimination game, in favor of playing the (significantly) injured Ryan Strome. […] The post Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko gets brutally honest on being scratched in Game 6 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Have Made the Most From 2012 Trade With the Avalanche

As the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche face off in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, it brings to mind one of the most important interactions between the franchises in their history. More than a decade ago, things looked very different for both Colorado and Tampa Bay, as neither team was objectively terrible (that would come in 2012-13), but they were both outside the playoffs and looking to make some changes at the 2012 trade deadline.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Tampa, FL
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Hockey Writers

Capitals’ 2022 Offseason Free Agent Targets: New York Rangers

Following the New York Rangers’ run to the Eastern Conference Final, there will be plenty of interest in general manager Chris Drury’s pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Few predicted that the New Yorkers would advance to the final four this early in their rebuild, adding intrigue to their plans this summer.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Have 4 Good Offseason Targets on the Oilers Roster

The New York Islanders are looking to make a big move this offseason, whether in free agency or with a trade. After missing the playoffs, firing head coach Barry Trotz, and hiring assistant coach Lane Lambert as the new head coach, a lot of pressure is on general manager Lou Lamoriello and the Islanders front office to not only get the team back to the playoffs but possibly to the Stanley Cup Final.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Trades the Flyers Can Make This Offseason to Maximize Impact

Changes are coming to the Philadelphia Flyers this offseason and we’re still waiting for the start of that, but in the meantime, a few superstars’ names have come up in trade rumors as their teams are looking for a change, looking to rebuild, or there’s tension in the organization.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks’ 2022 Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely going to have to shed some salary this offseason, as Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are pending unrestricted free agents (UFA), and they have several other players with expiring contracts. Due to this, we could see some of their players made available, and the Chicago Blackhawks would be wise to take advantage of this. Let’s now take a look at three specific Penguins who the Blackhawks should consider targeting during the 2022 offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Linseman
Person
Bill Barber
Person
Sean Couturier
Person
Nick Cousins
Person
Brian Propp
Person
Peter Forsberg
Person
Jeff Carter
The Hockey Writers

4 Islanders Draft Targets for 13th Selection

The New York Islanders have a big offseason ahead of them, looking to bounce back and reach the playoffs after taking a step back this season. The offseason has already seen general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello replace head coach Barry Trotz with assistant coach Lane Lambert, and now the pressure shifts to assembling a Stanley Cup-caliber roster, starting with the NHL Entry Draft.
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers & Stanley Cup Final Prediction

Here we go, it’s Stanley Cup Final time. We have two teams ready to kick things off this week after two final teams were sent to the golf course. Out of the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche look to win their first Stanley Cup title since the 2000-01 season. From the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Lightning search for their third title in a row; and specifically for Pat Maroon, his fourth in a row.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ 2021-22 Season Is a Big Step in the Right Direction

The New York Rangers’ 2021-22 season came to a heartbreaking end with their 2-1 loss in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay lightning. Though they fell short of their ultimate goal, this group deserves credit for making the transition from rebuilding to contending and making a deep postseason run. They have come a long way over the course of this season and they are in a much better position than they were one year ago.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL “Do Not Draft” List

Welcome back to our countdown to the 2022 NHL Draft. Most prospect’s seasons have been completed. They’ve all made their case as to how high they should be drafted. It’s now time to take a close look at some of those situations. It’s time to unveil our...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Flyers#The Calgary Flames#The New Jersey Devils#The Detroit Red Wings#Calder Trophy
The Hockey Writers

Ducks News & Rumors: Miller, Gibson & More

The offseason continues to progress at a grinding crawl for the Anaheim Ducks, with many of their major events set to occur after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final. For now, most of their work continues to be done behind the scenes in the scouting department as the organization prepares for the upcoming draft and free agency.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Connections to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is officially set to begin between the Colorado Avalanche and the defending champions for the past two seasons, Tampa Bay Lightning. The Minnesota Wild actually have some connections to both teams with some more recent than others. While it’s hard to watch other teams play in the Final and not your own, it’s sometimes fun to see former players have success especially if they were fan favorites.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues 2021-22 Report Cards: Jake Walman

The St. Louis Blues 2021-22 season represented a major transition for the franchise. No longer a stout defensive team built from the blueline out, they finished second in the NHL in goals scored, with nine forwards recording 20-plus goals. Though the season came to an end in a six-game defeat by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, there are plenty of highs and lows to reflect on. In this series, we’ll evaluate each player who played 10 or more games with the team (as well as the head coach and general manager), grading their individual performance and looking at their future with the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Have Options for Right-Shot Centers in Free Agency

With free agency opening up on July 13th, it is time to look at who the Vancouver Canucks could add to improve their roster. Before the organization signs any players, they’ll have to free up some cap space by making a few trades. The franchise has a projected cap space of $10.598 million this offseason, but Brock Boeser’s next deal will likely take up at least $7.5 million of that cap space. Therefore, a potential trade involving J.T. Miller, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Tyler Myers, Tanner Pearson or Jason Dickinson could help provide some relief in the team’s cap space. As a result, the Canucks can add depth to their lineup. The club lacks a right-handed center and could add one this offseason.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

2021-22 Maple Leafs Team Was Franchise’s Best in 17 Years

We have stated a number of times recently that we feel the 2021-22 roster that the Toronto Maple Leafs finished the regular season with was the best roster we have seen this team have in 17 years. It was 17 years ago that the Maple Leafs last won a round of a postseason playoff series.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

The Right Offseason Tyson Barrie Trade Is Huge For the Oilers

It will be a challenge in 2022-23 for the Edmonton Oilers to be better than they were this past season. But if the team wants to do so and build a solid roster around their core, the Oilers will need to clear up cap space this offseason. Outside of Mike Smith or Duncan Keith simply walking away and retiring, the easiest way to free up money and keep as strong a team on the ice as possible is via trade. The most likely trade piece GM Ken Holland has available is defenseman Tyson Barrie.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Lightning Goals That Defined the Eastern Conference Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning became the first NHL team since 1985 to reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals after they defeated the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday. The discourse surrounding the Lightning will center around their winning attitude and killer instinct ahead of their showdown with the Colorado Avalanche beginning on Wednesday night in Denver.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

3 Canadiens Storylines to Pay Attention to in 2022 Offseason

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final is about to begin, as the Colorado Avalanche look to stop the Tampa Bay Lightning’s streak at two Cups in a row. The Montreal Canadiens, like 30 other teams, can only watch as they spend the summer working on general manager (GM) Kent Hughes’ rebuilding plan. After the Habs’ worst season statistically in their 113-year history, he has his work cut out for him.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy