Stateside: Friday, June 10, 2022

Journalist Arpan Lobo joined to explain details from yesterday’s announcement of the second degree murder charges facing Christopher Schurr, the Grand Rapids police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya in May. Afterward, Andrea Jones, a mother from...
Flint’s mayor is proposing a witness protection program to combat what he calls “localized terrorism.”. As proposed, the program could provide temporary housing out of town for people who may not otherwise be willing to cooperate with police. “We have individuals afraid to step up, to give the...
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig formally declared his write-in candidacy for the Republican nomination for Michigan governor today. The former chief HAS exhausted his legal options to get on the ballot after alleged signature fraud on his nominating petitions cost him a spot. Speaking to reporters after filing his...
Temperatures are expected to soar in Michigan over the next few days and authorities are urging residents to prepare for extreme heat. Areas of Michigan are facing various levels of heat advisory this Tuesday and Wednesday according to the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids. Temperatures are expected to rise...
The rainbow-colored sandstone cliffs that make up Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore have always felt like a little secret amongst Michiganders. Sheri McWhirter, a reporter for MLive, said that the tourism numbers at Pictured Rocks have been increasing for nearly a decade. In 2014, the park reported around 500,000 visitors. By 2018, it had increased to 800,000. Then, when the pandemic started, quarantine-exhausted people started looking for ways to safely go outdoors, and the number of visitors jumped again. Around 1.2 million people visited the Michigan landmark in 2020 and 1.3 million in 2021.
Michigan's Republican-led state Senate stalled action Tuesday on a resolution to recognize June of this year as “LGBTQ Pride Month” in the state. The Senate’s only openly gay member – Democrat Jeremy Moss – blasted the foot-dragging as an insult to LGBTQ Michiganders, including legislative staffers working for both parties.
A new report recommends the state of Michigan assist economically struggling families with access to basic needs like housing, child care, and health care. The Michigan Poverty Task Force is composed of representatives from 14 state government departments. It’s charged with developing a comprehensive anti-poverty plan for Michigan. This is the task force’s second report. For this report, the task force worked with local community groups to identify specific needs.
Once a month, Amara Vear surveys the collection of staged books and comics from the two bookshelves that tower over their office. They pack the books into 12 to 15 banker’s boxes and load them in their car with three tables and multiple stands. Then they set off to Bridge Community Café in Ypsilanti to set up their pop-up shop, Queer Comics Peddler.
Two health care professionals allege they faced retaliation at a Lansing clinic after reporting sexual harassment by a doctor of osteopathic medicine. Nurse practitioner Alexis Phillips and Dr. Sarah Denham have filed discrimination complaints through the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission seeking the right to sue in federal court, their attorneys say.
Hundreds of residents of a township near the Grand Rapids airport could be connected to the city of Grand Rapids drinking water system soon. That's after regulators detected levels of PFAS above the state's Maximum Level of Concern in dozens of private wells. Benjamin Swayze is Cascade Charter Township manager.
A federal judge has denied gubernatorial hopeful Perry Johnson’s request to put his name on the Republican primary ballot. Judge Mark Goldsmith of the Eastern Michigan U.S. District Court said the self-described “quality guru” failed to meet any of the criteria to win a request to halt the printing of ballots until Johnson’s name could be added.
Michigan dentists are urging the state legislature and the Governor to address a crisis affecting patients with Medicaid insurance during the ongoing budget negotiations. They say people who rely on Medicaid insurance for dental care often have poor oral health, because of lack of access to dentists, as well as the program's limitations for coverage.
