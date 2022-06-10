Stateside: Friday, June 10, 2022

The rainbow-colored sandstone cliffs that make up Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore have always felt like a little secret amongst Michiganders. Sheri McWhirter, a reporter for MLive, said that the tourism numbers at Pictured Rocks have been increasing for nearly a decade. In 2014, the park reported around 500,000 visitors. By 2018, it had increased to 800,000. Then, when the pandemic started, quarantine-exhausted people started looking for ways to safely go outdoors, and the number of visitors jumped again. Around 1.2 million people visited the Michigan landmark in 2020 and 1.3 million in 2021.

MUNISING, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO