CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James R. Mitchell Sr., age 80 of Canton, NY passed away at his residence in the town of Dekalb while surrounded by his loving family on June 13th. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, June 16th from 2-4 and 7-9. A funeral service will be held on Friday, the 17th at 10am with Rev. Joseph Giroux Celebrant. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Norwood, NY.

CANTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO