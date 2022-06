After just a single public hearing, the Charlotte city council last night approved spending $275 million on a new practice facility and arena renovations for the Hornets, in exchange for the team extending its lease for 15 years. As discussed here previously, $173 million in arena renovations were determined by the city to be required under the state-of-the-art clause in the team’s lease (by, presumably, some kind of higher math that they didn’t spell out publicly because it would be too daunting for mere laypersons), while the additional $42 million in renovations plus the $60 million practice facility were a sweetener to sign a new lease running from 2030 to 2045.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO