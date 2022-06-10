ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I used to swear by the cult-favorite Laneige lip mask, but this $9 dupe is just as good and half the price

By Kenedee Fowler
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t30cn_0g77N6kx00
The Milani Rose Butter Lip Mask, ($8.99) next to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, ($22).

Kenedee Fowler/Insider

  • I've been using the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for the past few months and love how hydrating it is.
  • Recently, I found the Milani Rose Butter Lip Mask that's double the product for half the price.
  • I compared the two, and while both lock in moisture, the Milani Lip Mask is the better value.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZ9tP_0g77N6kx00 Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $22.00 FROM AMAZON $22.00 FROM LANEIGE $22.00 FROM SEPHORA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xea0i_0g77N6kx00
Milani Rose Butter Lip Mask Clear $8.99 FROM AMAZON $9.99 FROM MILANI $9.99 FROM TARGET $9.99 FROM ULTA

I've been using the cult favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask over the past few months, and as you can tell from the non-existent words on its packaging, this lip mask is now a staple in my everyday routine. It keeps my lips soft, shiny, and hydrated, especially through the winter months.

While I was in the process of restocking recently, I came across Milani's Rose Butter Lip Mask that's double the size, half the price, and formulated with the same ingredients.

After trying both lip masks, I've broken down how the two compare in a few categories: ingredients, consistency, size, and most importantly, how moisturized and hydrated they make my lips feel.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask vs. Milani Rose Butter Lip Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFD57_0g77N6kx00
The formula and consistency of the two lip masks is extremely similar.

Kenedee Fowler/Insider

The Milani Rose Butter Lip Mask comes with 0.24 ounces of product and retails for $8.99. The mask is formulated with antioxidant-rich rose oil, shea butter, cupuaçu butter, hyaluronic acid, and it's also vegan and cruelty-free.

Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask has 0.7 ounces of product for $22 and is made with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. Not only do both lip masks share similar key ingredients, but the list of ingredients in the fine print is in the exact same order.

Both lip masks have a light pink color, but the consistency of the Milani lip mask is slightly thicker and a tad more pigmented.

Before opening Milani's lip mask, I assumed their scents would be similar since both lip masks are made with similar ingredients. But, Laneige has a fruity scent, while Milani's butter lip mask smells like shea butter, its main ingredient.

How the hydration and moisture compare

With the Milani Rose Butter Lip Mask and Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask sharing the same ingredients, color, and similar consistencies, I was excited to see how they compared in terms of moisture and hydration.

I already apply Laneige's lip mask not only at night but throughout the whole day, and although my lips feel great after using it, I often find myself having to reapply the product every few hours. Whereas, the Milani lip mask kept my lips moisturized from the night and into the next morning, even after eating a midnight snack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWzjE_0g77N6kx00
The Milani Rose Butter Lip Mask kept my lips moisturized overnight and into the next morning.

Kenedee Fowler/Insider

The bottom line

For me, the overall winner is The Milani Rose Butter Lip Mask . It gives you more product, longer-lasting moisture, and saves you some extra coins.

Although I'm a huge fan of Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask , I feel like I got more for my buck with Milani's lip mask. With shea butter being its key ingredient, the consistency is a tad thicker, which hydrated and soothed my lips for longer. If you're looking for something with more scent options, then I would recommend Laneige's lip mask, but if you're like me and need extra moisture, you won't be disappointed with Milani's Rose Butter Lip Mask.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $22.00 FROM AMAZON $22.00 FROM LANEIGE $22.00 FROM SEPHORA

Milani Rose Butter Lip Mask Clear $8.99 FROM AMAZON $9.99 FROM MILANI $9.99 FROM TARGET $9.99 FROM ULTA

Read the original article on Insider

