Justin Bieber says a virus has temporarily paralyzed half of his face in a video showing his symptoms

By Rebecca Cohen,Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzxF2_0g77N4zV00
Justin Bieber said half his face was paralyzed as a result of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

@justinbieber on Instagram

  • Justin Bieber said Friday that a virus had temporarily paralyzed half his face.
  • In an Instagram video, he shows how his right eye won't blink and his right nostril won't flare.
  • Bieber said he needed "time" to rest and recover and would be canceling some shows.

Justin Bieber said a virus had temporarily paralyzed the right half of his face.

In a video posted to Instagram Friday , the 28-year-old "Peaches" singer said: "I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

Bieber demonstrates in the video how he can't make his eye blink or his nostril flare on the right side of his face.

According to the Mayo Clinic , Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when the shingles virus, the one that causes chickenpox, attacks one of the facial nerves close to your ear.

Bieber added that he would have to cancel some dates on his tour to rest and recover so he could "do what I was born to do."

"This is pretty serious. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, my body's telling me I have to slow down," he said.

"I'm going to get better," Bieber added. "I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal. It's just time, and we don't know how much time that's going to be, but it's going to be OK, and I have hope."

Bieber recently postponed 3 concerts over a 'sickness'

The Grammy-winning singer's video update came days after he postponed two concerts in Toronto, scheduled as part of his Justice World Tour. A show in Washington, DC, on Friday was also postponed.

"Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," Bieber wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday, not disclosing his specific reason for pushing back his shows.

"My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders)," he added. "To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dd3gO_0g77N4zV00
Bieber recently had to postpone concerts because of health challenges.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Previously, the singer dealt with a number of health issues that he's spoken about

Bieber has been outspoken about his health struggles in recent years.

In his 2020 YouTube docuseries titled "Seasons," the musician spoke about having Lyme disease , the Epstein-Barr virus, and chronic anxiety.

"It might not seem hard for some people to just get out of bed in the morning, but it's been really hard for me to just get out of my bed," Bieber said.

In a 2020 interview with Elle , his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), said the couple waited a year after their courthouse marriage to have a wedding ceremony because of the singer's health challenges with Lyme disease, mono, and anxiety.

In the "Seasons" docuseries, he also said he used anti-depressants and hyperbaric oxygen therapy to cope with his anxiety and depression.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 388

Patty Banta
4d ago

I hope he recovers soon.As a mother I wish him the best weather I like his music or not .I don't understand how people can be so hateful about anyone being ill especially if they haven't done anything to you personally.

Reply(15)
58
kristen
4d ago

it's called bells palsy. Affects the 6th nerve. It usually is caused by a virus. Early treatment with steroids will usually speed recovery due to inflammation.

Reply(18)
46
Dwight
4d ago

Regular person here. I wish him the best. Unlike a lot of people, he is fortunate that he has the resources to get the best treatments available.

Reply
36
