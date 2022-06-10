ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez reinstated from COVID-19 list

The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated catcher Omar Narvaez prior to Friday’s game against the host Washington Nationals.

Narvaez, 30, has been away from the team while on the COVID-19 injured list. He is batting .274 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 32 games this season.

In seven seasons, Narvaez is batting .267 with 49 home runs and 178 RBIs in 548 games for the Chicago White Sox (2016-18), Seattle Mariners (2019) and Brewers. He was an All-Star in 2021.

Also on Friday, the Brewers placed catcher Alex Jackson on the 10-day injured list with a left middle finger sprain. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Jackson, 26, is 3-for-12 with seven strikeouts in five games this season. He is batting .141 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 66 career games with the Atlanta Braves (2019-21), Miami Marlins (2021) and Brewers.

–Field Level Media

