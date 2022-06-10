ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says ExxonMobil 'made more money than God'

By Jim WATSON
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuPeD_0g77Mrki00
US President Joe Biden said ExxonMobil made 'more money than God' in 2022 /AFP

President Joe Biden on Friday slammed ExxonMobil for not producing more oil, as soaring gas prices deplete Americans' wallets and the US leader's popularity ahead of midterm elections.

"Exxon made more money than God this year," he said, advocating increasing taxes on oil companies.

ExxonMobil reported massive profits in the first three months of the year despite lower oil and natural gas volumes, as crude prices rose after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Oil companies "have 9,000 permits to drill. They're not drilling. Why aren't they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil," Biden said in comments at the Port of Los Angeles hours after the government released a devastating inflation report reflecting soaring energy prices.

And with the higher profits, "they're buying back their own stock, which should be taxed quite frankly. Buying back their own stock and making no new investments."

After a dreadful 2020 amid Covid-19 lockdowns that devastated petroleum demand, oil companies returned to profitability in 2021 and have continued to see earnings skyrocket this year.

ExxonMobil's first-quarter profits more than doubled to $5.5 billion, and revenues rose 52.4 percent to $87.7 billion.

The petroleum giant also increased spending on share buybacks by $20 billion, and while it has planned to increase capital spending in 2022, Exxon ruled out additional investment.

Biden, whose popularity has plummeted in the face of the highest inflation in four decades and sky-high gas prices.

Government data released Friday showed the consumer price index jumped 8.6 percent compared to May 2021, up from 8.3 percent in the 12 months ending in April and topping what most economists thought was the peak in March.

Energy has soared 34.6 percent over the past year, and fuel oil costs more than doubled, jumping 106.7 percent, the largest increase in the history of CPI, which dates to 1935.

Oil prices have mostly lingered above $100 a barrel after spiking to around $130 a barrel in early March shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. American drivers are facing new record gas prices daily, with the national average hitting $4.99 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US central bank ponders huge rate hike to combat price surge

The US Federal Reserve is set to announce a sharp increase in borrowing costs on Wednesday amid the troubling acceleration of inflation, and forecasters now expect officials to opt for the biggest rate hike in nearly three decades. Until recently, the central bank seemed set to again increase the benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, but a resurgence of consumer and producer prices in May has fueled growing speculation of a 75-basis-point hike.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Facing gas 'blackmail' by Russia, EU turns to Israel

The European Union wants to strengthen its energy cooperation with Israel in light of Russia's use of gas supplies to "blackmail" its members over the Ukraine conflict, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday. Von der Leyen was due to hold talks with Bennett later Tuesday, before travelling on to Egypt. gl-jjm/bs/kir
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Ukraine forces driven from central Severodonetsk - The governor of the eastern Lugansk, Sergiy Gaiday, says Ukraine's forces have been driven from the centre of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, after a weeks-long Russian offensive. - Long queues for Russian 'McDonald's' - Long queues form outside a former McDonald's restaurant in central Moscow that reopened Sunday a month after the US fast-food giant pulled out of Russia.
POLITICS
AFP

Inflation latest tough dish for US hospitality industry

New York restaurateur James Mallios has long prided himself on culinary authenticity, spending more for sunflower oil because it is used in Greece to fry foods. At Amali, Mallios's Manhattan restaurant, canola oil is no bargain either, in part because of increased demand from other restaurateurs who are also substituting for sunflower oil.
BUSINESS
AFP

EU signs gas deal with Egypt, Israel to end 'dependency' on Russia

Israel and Egypt plan to boost gas exports to Europe under an agreement signed during a Cairo visit Wednesday by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen as the bloc seeks to wean itself off Russian gas. In a joint press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, von der Leyen said the MoU comes as Europe seeks to "get rid of its dependency on Russian fossil fuels".
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Oil And Gas#Oil Company#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Russian, Swedish far-right extremists

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on white nationalists from Russia and Sweden, warning they posed a threat and that one raised funds for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. After decades focused on Islamist extremism, the United States has increasingly identified a threat from the far right, classifying in 2020 the Russian Imperial Movement as a terrorist organization, the first such action against a white supremacist group.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Top US, Chinese national security figures hold 'candid' talks

The top Chinese and US security advisers have held lengthy talks, with both sides describing them as "candid" following days of acrimonious exchanges over Taiwan and other flashpoint issues. Xinhua said the talks were "candid, in-depth, and constructive" while the White House statement described them as "candid, substantive, and productive".
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
AFP

Argentina seizes passports of grounded plane's Iranian crew

Five Iranian crew of a cargo plane grounded in Argentina since last week have had their passports temporarily seized pending a probe into possible links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, officials said Monday. Mahan Air is accused by the United States of links with Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
WORLD
AFP

Keeping China fed as inflation surges brings risk for commodity prices

Bedevilled by high fuel and fertiliser costs, along with a labour crisis driven by Covid-19 restrictions, China risks a smaller autumn harvest that could supercharge demand for commodities just as the world can afford it least. But relentless Covid disruptions -- caused by restrictions on the movement of goods and farm workers -- on top of higher fertiliser and fuel costs and issues with access to equipment, threaten the autumn harvest of key crops such as soybean and corn.
AFP

Fed begins meeting with massive hike possible amid price surge

US central bankers opened their two-day policy meeting Tuesday amid a blistering inflation surge that has ignited predictions the Federal Reserve will approve the biggest interest rate hike in more than 27 years. A Fed spokesperson confirmed the meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee began as scheduled at 1500 GMT. Markets will get the rate decision on Wednesday at 1800 GMT. Officials will debate how high to raise borrowing costs amid surging prices and fears of a bout of 1970s-style stagflation if their efforts to cool the economy clamp down on growth as well.
BUSINESS
AFP

China Covid pass system allegedly used to block protest

Authorities in central China allegedly used the country's powerful Covid tracking system to stop an anticipated protest, state media reported, sparking furious condemnation online on Wednesday. Uncontrolled power is too frightening," wrote a user on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform, where hashtags related to the reports were trending Wednesday with tens of millions of views.
PROTESTS
AFP

Shanghai lockdown sees quarter of US firms cut investment plans: poll

Shanghai's lengthy Covid-19 lockdown pushed a quarter of US firms in the city to cut investment plans and nearly all to drop revenue forecasts, a business group said Wednesday. Over 90 percent of US companies in the metropolis surveyed by AmCham Shanghai have cut their revenue projections for the year, the group said in a report on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russian 'sovereignty, security'

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of Beijing's support for Moscow on "sovereignty and security" during a call Wednesday, according to state media. China is "willing to continue to offer mutual support (to Russia) on issues concerning core interests and major concerns such as sovereignty and security," Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying.
INDIA
AFP

Tampon shortage latest sign of supply chain woes in US stores

Tampons are the latest product disappearing from store shelves in the United States, another illustration of supply chain problems that are complicating daily life, following the troubling shortage of baby formula. But the situation is different from the baby formula shortage: Initially caused by supply chain snarls and labor shortages, formula supplies dropped sharply when manufacturer Abbott shut down one Michigan plant in February and issued a product recall after the death of two babies raised concerns over contamination.
ECONOMY
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy