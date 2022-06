The wait for bright, warm weather is finally over. As we mark the days leading up to the Summer Solstice, marking the first day of summer, June has a really cool moon coming up first. While last month, there was a whole lot happening in the sky with the Flower Moon and the Supermoon Lunar Eclipse (and a surprise meteor storm) to celebrate the spring flowers, this June, it’s all about the Strawberry Moon — here’s what you need to know.

