Tennessee State

State High Court Won't Put Ousted GOP Hopeful Back on Ballot

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — 's highest court ruled Friday that the state's Republican Party did not violate open meeting laws when it ousted a congressional hopeful from the GOP primary ballot. The Supreme Court's ruling reverses a lower court's decision that had ordered video producer Robby Starbuck back...

www.usnews.com

Brandon Alloe (My Upvotes > Biden Votes)
3d ago

Last time I read the qualifications to run for office, a witch hunt involving the opposing party ending in an insurrection with false accusations was not on that list.

Andy Freshour
4d ago

Ive always said. If you have to cheat to win you are a nobody and probably have always been

Bill Daniels
2d ago

With more cases happening daily and have been since 2020 , and democrats being charged for rigging ballot boxes and mail in votes , one would think that media would finally tell facts and show proof of how bad of cheating it really was !!! But sadly media isn’t for working america anymore

POLITICO

Mitch McConnell bashed the House for not yet passing legislation boosting security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

An armed man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding the House take up and pass Senate legislation boosting security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families following an early morning incident involving a man arrested near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
