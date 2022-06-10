ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

States Where the Unemployment Rate Is at an All Time Low

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okxJa_0g77Lzqj00 Just two years after the COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. jobless rate soaring to an all-time high of 14.7% in April 2020, the job market has largely recovered. As of April 2022, the unemployment rate stood at a historically low 3.6% nationwide - and in many states, the unemployment rate now stands at its lowest level in history.

Using unemployment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where unemployment is at an all-time low. In each of the 17 states on this list, the unemployment rate as of April 2022 is at its lowest point since record keeping in the state began.

The states on this list are spread across the country, though none are in the Northeast. Notably, all but two - Alabama and West Virginia - reported all-time high jobless rates in either April or May of 2020, highlighting their job market’s rapid recovery.

Though they do not rank on this list, two additional states reported all-time low jobless rates earlier this year; Arkansas, at 3.1% in February and March, and Oklahoma at 2.6% in February. The April unemployment rate in each of those states is only one-tenth of a percentage point higher than the all-time low. Here is a look at the April jobless rate in each of the 50 states.

Some experts, including Will Dudley, the former president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, say that the U.S. labor market is the tightest it has ever been. Indeed, there are an average of about two job openings for every out-of-work job seeker nationwide. Under these conditions, employers are raising wages to hold on to their workforce and attract new talent. Here is a look at the states with the most job openings .

Click here to see the states where the unemployment rate is at an all time low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHWrq_0g77Lzqj00

Alabama
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.8% (63,208 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: -0.1 pct. points
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.8 pct. points
> Total labor force: 2,276,397

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGVI3_0g77Lzqj00

Alaska
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.9% (17,593 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: None
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points
> Total labor force: 361,971

ALSO READ: Careers With the Worst Job Security

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNqCi_0g77Lzqj00

Arizona
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.2% (115,033 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: -0.1 pct. points
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.4 pct. points
> Total labor force: 3,556,972

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeVxI_0g77Lzqj00

Georgia
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.1% (160,885 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: None
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.2 pct. points
> Total labor force: 5,267,469

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxrah_0g77Lzqj00

Idaho
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.6% (24,070 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: -0.1 pct. points
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.2 pct. points
> Total labor force: 937,023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XApgX_0g77Lzqj00

Indiana
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.2% (72,191 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: None
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.9 pct. points
> Total labor force: 3,347,813

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJFix_0g77Lzqj00

Kansas
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.4% (35,374 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: None
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.1 pct. points
> Total labor force: 1,501,789

ALSO READ: States With the Most Job Openings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1776IK_0g77Lzqj00

Kentucky
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.9% (79,794 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: -0.1 pct. points
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.8 pct. points
> Total labor force: 2,062,821

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fc2A9_0g77Lzqj00

Minnesota
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.2% (67,631 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: -0.3 pct. points
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points
> Total labor force: 3,080,119

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8nfH_0g77Lzqj00

Mississippi
> April 2022 unemployment: 4.1% (51,658 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: -0.1 pct. points
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points
> Total labor force: 1,264,209

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYVDC_0g77Lzqj00

Montana
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.3% (13,133 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: None
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points
> Total labor force: 560,706

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dESju_0g77Lzqj00

Nebraska
> April 2022 unemployment: 1.9% (20,414 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: -0.1 pct. points
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.7 pct. points
> Total labor force: 1,060,739

ALSO READ: States Where Quits are On the Rise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7doa_0g77Lzqj00

South Dakota
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.3% (11,046 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: -0.2 pct. points
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.9 pct. points
> Total labor force: 473,842

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1koJ_0g77Lzqj00

Tennessee
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.2% (109,601 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: None
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.6 pct. points
> Total labor force: 3,388,426

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bh7K9_0g77Lzqj00

Utah
> April 2022 unemployment: 1.9% (33,258 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: -0.1 pct. points
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.0 pct. points
> Total labor force: 1,714,461

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDZJC_0g77Lzqj00

West Virginia
> April 2022 unemployment: 3.6% (28,424 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: -0.1 pct. points
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.9 pct. points
> Total labor force: 794,603

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZ9MF_0g77Lzqj00

Wisconsin
> April 2022 unemployment: 2.8% (89,247 people)
> 1-mo. change in unemployment: None
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.5 pct. points
> Total labor force: 3,147,294

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
TEXAS STATE
MarketRealist

3 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks in June — All the Details

Many Americans are still hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The Biden administration is focused on combating inflation. Fortunately, help is still available for millions of Americans in need of financial assistance. Are we getting a stimulus check in June? You might get a relief check soon depending on where you live.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Unemployment Rate
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Killed by Guns

The mass shooting committed by an 18-year-old with a legally acquired arsenal at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the bloodiest and most heartbreaking U.S. mass shooting of the year — so far. Mass shootings — where at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than […]
UVALDE, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest River In America

When geographers measure rivers, the length includes what are known as “stems”. These are the largest downstream portions of a river. Merriam Webster defines these as “the main course of a river of stream”. These even have a designation. Called the Strahler system, it measured rivers by their stems. On a scale of zero to […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

118K+
Followers
81K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy