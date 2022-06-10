Street Beat: June 1 to June 7, 2022

Burglary. Leticia Priscilla Garcia, 38, of Anaheim was arrested by Laguna Beach police on suspicion of felony burglary following an investigation. Detectives made the arrest in the 1500 block of E. Orangewood Ave. in Anaheim around 7:43 a.m. on June 1, according to police records. Nitros oxide possession. Alejandro...
The opening of a new water park in Orange County has some residents excited, though others are wondering how much water the park will use amid a prolonged drought in Southern California. The giant wave pool, lazy river and slides at the new Wild Rivers in Irvine will be filled with thousands of gallons of water in the coming days. "Well, I'm definitely torn because I miss Wild Rivers. It shut down when my kids were little and it made us very sad, but yes, we are in a drought," said Aimee Alwood, Foothill Ranch resident. Experts said it will initially take up...
It’s not just offices being targeted for industrial conversions in Orange County. Los Angeles-based Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR), among the most active industrial investors in Southern California over the past several years, has paid $45 million for a shuttered Fullerton hotel with plans to convert the property into an industrial building.
More than $200,000 worth of stolen Lululemon products were found at a La Habra apartment and seized by a CHP retail crime task force.The athleisure wear bust by its Organized Retail Crime Task Force was announced by the California Highway Patrol Monday."According to Lululemon representatives this is the largest recovery of stolen items in the company's history," the CHP said in a Facebook post.Authorities say their investigators were alerted to three large boxes of Lululemon merchandise being shipped from Ohio to an apartment complex in La Habra and intercepted the shipment. The investigators instead delivered the shipment to the apartment, and while there, saw several other similar boxes.After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the apartment and found 16 large boxes, each filled with Lululemon leggings stolen from various stores throughout the country, including Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin. A total of 1,861 stolen items, with a retail value of $203,688, were seized and inventoried, according to the CHP.The investigation into the stolen merchandise continues, and the residents of the apartment told investigators they had no knowledge of what the boxes contained, CHP officials said.
(CBS) - Dogs whether big or small were seen riding the waves for the 25th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge and Surf Competition in Huntington Beach, California. A 10-year-old French bulldog named Cherie won the Small Surf Dog Competition, while Sugar the collie mix won in the large dog division.
Two thieves got away with about $10,000 worth of metal parts during a burglary at a Fullerton welding company and police believe they may have had a child with them. The caught-on-video incident occurred on June 4, when the men allegedly broke through a boarded up window of the business. At one point a guard […]
Restaurants and other food vendors ordered to close and allowed to reopen by Orange County health inspectors from May 27 to June 9. Pizza Trio, 1473 S. Main St., Santa Ana, Closed: May 31, Reason: Cockroach infestation, Reopened: June 1. Boiling Pot Restaurant, 12921 Magnolia St., Garden Grove, Closed: June...
That is what 21-year-old Juan Aguilar was shouting as he made his rounds selling tamales on 7th street in San Pedro before he was verbally attacked by a man in the neighborhood. The incident which happened last Wednesday at around 3 PM was captured on video by Aguilar and has...
"I would like to thank all of you who helped with the case," her mother Valanitta Jingles said. "Without you shining a light on this case, she would not have been [found]."
Yorba Linda girl who went missing for more than a month found in Long Beach
It may not have been much, but what little moisture fell on Los Angeles and Long Beach indeed set a record, according to the National Weather Service.Los Angeles International Airport recorded 0.01 inch Monday, tying a record for the same day in 1954. Rain also fell in coastal areas from Ventura to Long Beach.Record minimum temperatures were also noted in Orange County. Anaheim saw a low of 64 degrees, tying a record for the highest minimum temperature set for that day in 2019. The sprinkle followed several days of sweltering, above-average temperatures across Southern California. Temperatures are expected to climb again mid-week into the weekend.
A man died Monday after being shot in the Athens area of south Los Angeles.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 117th Street.The man, whose identity was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.
Enjoy your summer nights with a plant-based menu and signature cocktails. The dinner menu includes chorizo nachos, coconut tacos, enchiladas verdes, guava cheesecake, and more. The restaurant recently started weekday lunch service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in addition to weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy $6 tacos on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Or catch happy hour on other weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. 1617 Westcliff Drive, Newport Beach, https://www.graciasmadre.co/
Woman Killed, Several Injured in Traffic Crash near Reseda Boulevard. The accident happened at 11:45 p.m., on the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway, just east of Reseda Boulevard. Per reports, David Cohen, the driver and father of the family inside the vehicle, veered off the road and ran into...
Sculpterra Winery takes home double gold on cabernet sauvignon, figurine blend, and viognier. – Sculpterra Winery recently won double gold medals in three wine categories in the Orange County Commercial Wine Competition. That’s three individual double gold awards, and it means every judge must award the wine a gold medal to achieve double gold. In addition to double gold medals, each wine received over 90 points from the judges. The estate-grown cabernet sauvignon received 94 points, while the Italian style blend, Figurine, and the refreshing viognier, both received 93 points.
