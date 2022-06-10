Sip and vote, Savor the Cocktail returns

PARK CITY, Utah. – The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) is now accepting entries from bartenders and mixologists for their tastiest and most creative cocktails for the annual Savor the Cocktail Contest .

Entries will be accepted through Friday, June 24, for the contest that will run from July 1 to 31. Two winners will be crowned this year for Best Cocktail and Best Mocktail and awarded a $500 cash prize, bragging rights, an opportunity to collaborate with Top Shelf to create an exclusive Bartender Box, and additional PCARA marketing efforts following the contest.

Participants can submit recipes in one or both Cocktail and Mocktail categories. Contest applications are available at parkcityrestaurants.com and must be submitted to Ginger Wicks at gingerwicks@icloud.com.

Last year, Reagan Chung with Handle won for his Rum Cocktail. Locals and visitors can put cocktails and mocktails through a taste test by visiting participating locations and vote for their favorite online.

The PCARA is the umbrella organization for more than 70 restaurants in Park City. The organization supports and promotes various award-winning restaurants in the Park City area. For a list of member restaurants, their locations, cuisines, pricing, and features, please visit parkcityrestaurants.com.

