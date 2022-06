Mitchell 7-3 Mitchell scored 6x in the B1 after Aberdeen held a brief 1-0 lead, and the Smittys couldn’t get their bats warm enough in a 7-3 loss. The Smittys were only out-hit 7-6, but they committed six errors that led to five unearned runs. Casey Vining tossed 3inn and gave up 7R (2ER) on 5H w/ 2K & 1BB. Andrew Woehl allowed just 2H in 3inn of relief. At the dish, Drew Salfrank went 3/3 w/ a run & a ribbie; Josh Steinwandt was 2/3 w/ two doubles and an RBI; and Vining had a 1/3 game w/ a run scored and a triple. Salfrank also stole two bags.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO