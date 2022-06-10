Read full article on original website
Downtown Meet and Greet: New Happenings in 2023
The Quarterly Fort Scott Downtown Meet and Greet met this morning to have conversations about the happenings in the historic downtown district. Lindsay Madison, Fort Scott Chamber of Commerce CEO, led the discussions. Those that made comments included:. Rob Harrington, CEO of Bourbon County Regional Economic Development Inc. on the...
City of Uniontown Agenda for Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
___ Jess Ervin ___ Danea Esslinger ___ Josh Hartman ___ Amber Kelly ___ Bradley Stewart. Minutes of December 13, 2022 Regular Council Meeting. Treasurers Report, Monthly Transaction Report & Accounts Payables. Resolution 2023-0110-1 – 2023 GAAP Waiver. Destruction of records for 2012 and prior.
Obituary of Caleb Warner
Caleb Scott Warner, age 30, resident of Erie, KS, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, MO. He was born January 13, 1992, in Lee’s Summit, MO, the son of Michael Dale Warner and Tammy Sue Hockett Warner. Caleb graduated from Girard, KS High School with the class of 2010.
Amended Agenda For FS City Commission Meeting for Jan. 10
J. Jones T. Van Hoecke M. Wells E. Woellhof K. Harrington. IV. Approval of Agenda: Amended from original release on 1/6/2023. A. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of December 20 th, 2022. B. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1327-A totaling $519,425.14. C. Request to Pay – BakerTilly – $9,775.78...
New Electric Transmission Line Will Travel Through Bourbon County
An electric utility business wants to get feedback on a proposed transmission line that will going through the county. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest (NEET Southwest) is hosting a public meeting in Fort Scott on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main. “A series of...
