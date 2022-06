Entergy Texas says that its planned outage Monday evening for approximately 2,000 customers in the Cleveland and New Caney area will be brief should it happen at all. According to Brian Garcia, customer service manager for Entergy Texas, a crane company is moving a massive load from the Houston area through New Caney, Cleveland, Conroe and Navasota before venturing on to other parts of the state. While this load is being moved, there may be times when an electrical line has to be temporarily disconnected and then reconnected.

NEW CANEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO