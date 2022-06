This piece originally appeared on Inside Climate News. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. At some point, the development of solid-state batteries—in which electrons flow through a solid material instead of a liquid or gel—is going to lead to electric vehicles that can go much farther on a charge and battery-storage systems that can hold more energy while taking up less space. We just don’t know when that is going to be.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO