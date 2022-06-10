ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coast Guard Cutter Eagle makes first ever visit to Galveston

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, “America’s Tall...

everythinglubbock.com

Tropical Storm Blas forms off the coast of Mexico

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Tropical storm Blas has formed in the Eastern pacific and has sustained winds of 45 mph as of the 10 a.m. update by the National Hurricane center. Blas is moving very slowly to the NNW at 2 mph. Some strengthening is expected, and Blas could become a hurricane by Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds are extending 45 miles from the central core at the time.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Coast Guard rescues eight people as their boat drifts towards jetty

GALVESTON - Eight boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their 23-foot center console boat almost had a run-in with the Galveston north jetties this past Sunday. It was after 3:30 p.m. when a watchstander of the Houston-Galveston Sector was informed that a boat had been disabled and was drifting towards the jetties.
GALVESTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Texas City

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Over on the southwest shoreline of Galveston Bay, the deepwater...
TEXAS CITY, TX
KSAT 12

Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces new annual pass program

San Antonio – Six Flags theme parks announced they will now be offering annual passes, good for admission to the parks one year from the date of purchase. The park system is selling three different passes options: the Thrill Seeker Pass, the Extreme Pass and the Ultimate Pass. All...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox26houston.com

Saharan dust blows in, joining the ongoing Houston heat wave

HOUSTON - As our heat wave continues, there's something else to be aware of and that is dust - Saharan dust to be specific. We've been watching a plume of dry, dusty Saharan air make the 5,000-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean for more than a week. It arrived to the Gulf Coast past weekend, bringing a milky haze to our sky.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These beautiful, heat-loving plants won’t die -- unless you really try -- in your Houston garden

HOUSTON – You live and learn. I wrote this story a few years ago and have learned much about plants in Houston, Texas. You can kill them. Even the ones that supposedly shouldn’t die in Houston heat. (Today’s verdict on that story? Hydrangeas need A LOT of water to live, gardenias need sun and love of which I sometimes don’t have a ton of, amaryllis continue to put on a bold show in spring, hostas will outlive that 1980s refrigerator that’s time itself). So we still stand by that reporting, but there’s more out there that might do a lot better than those choices.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

LIST: Black-owned businesses in Houston to support this Juneteenth

HOUSTON – The community is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth and we want to make sure you know where to support some Black-owned businesses this year. The diversity of the Houston population is amazing, and it’s important we uplift and support every culture, even after celebratory dates, in an effort to keep businesses alive.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Heatmap shows where carjackings are happening most in Houston

HOUSTON — Violent crime is up all over Houston, including a concerning spike in unsolved carjackings. KHOU 11 Investigates crunched the numbers and found hotspots in key parts of the city. “It’s a disturbing trend and it bothers all of us,” said Sr. Officer Jeff Brieden, with the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Fire Department seeing increase in heat-related emergencies

HOUSTON - The heatwave going on across much of the state of Texas can be dangerous and even deadly, if we are not careful. The Houston Fire Department says they're already seeing a high increase in heat-related emergencies. All of the heat-related medical emergencies creep up on you with the...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Controversial Heights street plans will move forward, Mayor Sylvester Turner announces

Hotly debated plans to redesign a pivotal Heights artery are a go, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Tuesday, June 14. Proposed plans will proceed to narrow 11th Street in effort to make it safer for drivers and bicyclists. The redesign would reduce 11th Street — from Shepherd to Michaux — from two lanes to one lane each way. A new, concrete median would force turn to certain anchoring streets.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Best New Skyline View for Golf

HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – No other golf course can match it. Step up to the Number One tee box at Houston’s newest golf course and you will see it. The view of the downtown Houston skyline, almost 50 million square feet of...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris Co. DA says Houston is immersed in public safety crisis

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County's chief law enforcement officer is delivering the hard, painful truth. "We are outmanned. We are outgunned. The release of repeat violent offenders leads to exactly what you would think it would - more crime and this type of public policy should end," said Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

