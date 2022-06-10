Coast Guard Cutter Eagle makes first ever visit to Galveston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Tropical storm Blas has formed in the Eastern pacific and has sustained winds of 45 mph as of the 10 a.m. update by the National Hurricane center. Blas is moving very slowly to the NNW at 2 mph. Some strengthening is expected, and Blas could become a hurricane by Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds are extending 45 miles from the central core at the time.
GALVESTON - Eight boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their 23-foot center console boat almost had a run-in with the Galveston north jetties this past Sunday. It was after 3:30 p.m. when a watchstander of the Houston-Galveston Sector was informed that a boat had been disabled and was drifting towards the jetties.
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Over on the southwest shoreline of Galveston Bay, the deepwater...
HOUSTON - Pride Houston 365, along with city officials, are getting ready for Parade Day on the 25, which is expected to bring hundreds of thousands downtown for the day-long events. "We have 160 floats this year, it’s going to be massive," said Heather Taylor, Pride Houston 365. Houston's...
San Antonio – Six Flags theme parks announced they will now be offering annual passes, good for admission to the parks one year from the date of purchase. The park system is selling three different passes options: the Thrill Seeker Pass, the Extreme Pass and the Ultimate Pass. All...
On September 13, 2008, Ike came ashore near Galveston as a strong Category 2 hurricane. Sustained winds were recorded at 110 mph with gusts to 130 mph. However, it was the storm surge that topped over 20 feet that caused most of the devastation and loss of life around Galveston and the Bolivar Peninsula.
HOUSTON - As our heat wave continues, there's something else to be aware of and that is dust - Saharan dust to be specific. We've been watching a plume of dry, dusty Saharan air make the 5,000-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean for more than a week. It arrived to the Gulf Coast past weekend, bringing a milky haze to our sky.
HOUSTON – You live and learn. I wrote this story a few years ago and have learned much about plants in Houston, Texas. You can kill them. Even the ones that supposedly shouldn’t die in Houston heat. (Today’s verdict on that story? Hydrangeas need A LOT of water to live, gardenias need sun and love of which I sometimes don’t have a ton of, amaryllis continue to put on a bold show in spring, hostas will outlive that 1980s refrigerator that’s time itself). So we still stand by that reporting, but there’s more out there that might do a lot better than those choices.
HOUSTON – The community is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth and we want to make sure you know where to support some Black-owned businesses this year. The diversity of the Houston population is amazing, and it’s important we uplift and support every culture, even after celebratory dates, in an effort to keep businesses alive.
HOUSTON — We have good news and bad news, Houston. Bad news: The Saharan dust is back. Good news: The Saharan dust is back. Saharan dust in the atmosphere is not uncommon this time of year. Saharan dust comes from the Sahara Desert, but that's only one part of...
HOUSTON - Kamisha Patterson-Boney is looking for her brother, Kevin Ray Boney. "He liked to live under the radar," Kamisha says. "We're Native American, so he didn't want the government knowing everything. He always got paid under the table and everything." While his family says it was not unusual for...
HOUSTON — Violent crime is up all over Houston, including a concerning spike in unsolved carjackings. KHOU 11 Investigates crunched the numbers and found hotspots in key parts of the city. “It’s a disturbing trend and it bothers all of us,” said Sr. Officer Jeff Brieden, with the Houston...
HOUSTON - The heatwave going on across much of the state of Texas can be dangerous and even deadly, if we are not careful. The Houston Fire Department says they're already seeing a high increase in heat-related emergencies. All of the heat-related medical emergencies creep up on you with the...
Hotly debated plans to redesign a pivotal Heights artery are a go, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Tuesday, June 14. Proposed plans will proceed to narrow 11th Street in effort to make it safer for drivers and bicyclists. The redesign would reduce 11th Street — from Shepherd to Michaux — from two lanes to one lane each way. A new, concrete median would force turn to certain anchoring streets.
HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – No other golf course can match it. Step up to the Number One tee box at Houston’s newest golf course and you will see it. The view of the downtown Houston skyline, almost 50 million square feet of...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a security guard who is accused of shooting and killing a patron at a Houston bar in February 2020. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Raymond Palmer was arrested by members of the HCSO Warrants Division.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County's chief law enforcement officer is delivering the hard, painful truth. "We are outmanned. We are outgunned. The release of repeat violent offenders leads to exactly what you would think it would - more crime and this type of public policy should end," said Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney.
HOUSTON - In the nearly three weeks since the elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, federal gun control legislation has passed in the house but is expected to stall in the Senate. LATEST: Texas House kicks off inquiry into Uvalde shooting behind closed...
