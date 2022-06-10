ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Montrose Collective: Amano

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montrose Collective is a new, mixed-use center on Westheimer Rd. that is...

Juneteenth 2022 celebrations underway in Houston

HOUSTON - Juneteenth is an opportunity to celebrate freedom! Organizations, communities and institutions around the city have joined forces to fill up your calendar all month long. Here are just a few to get you started:. - Markers, Murals and Mains, hosted by the African-American Library at the Gregory School,...
Harris Co. DA says Houston is immersed in public safety crisis

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County's chief law enforcement officer is delivering the hard, painful truth. "We are outmanned. We are outgunned. The release of repeat violent offenders leads to exactly what you would think it would - more crime and this type of public policy should end," said Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney.
Experts say 2 new Omicron subvariants could cause COVID surge

HOUSTON - When it comes to COVID-19, the summer outlook doesn’t look too great, according to experts. BA.4 and BA.5 are two new COVID-19 sub-variants in the latest Omicron lineage. They could fuel ongoing transmission in the area, according to Houston Methodist Hospital. "These new variants are starting to...
Houston Fire Department seeing increase in heat-related emergencies

HOUSTON - The heatwave going on across much of the state of Texas can be dangerous and even deadly, if we are not careful. The Houston Fire Department says they're already seeing a high increase in heat-related emergencies. All of the heat-related medical emergencies creep up on you with the...
Woman in custody fires gun hidden under her dress in Conroe hospital

CONROE, Texas - A 65-year-old woman was arrested after firing a gun she hid under her dress at HCA Conroe. Glendar Jackson was being transported to HCA Conroe for a mental health evaluation and emergency detention order from Harris County. When they got to the hospital, Jackson was secured to...
Authorities send warning for thousands after Felicia Johnson is murdered, dismembered

HOUSTON - Disturbing details are continuing to emerge regarding a man now charged with murdering and dismembering a woman after taking her to his West Houston apartment. According to court records, Felicia Johnson and Chukwuebuka Nwobodo agreed over Snapchat that he would pay her $500 to meet up with her. She hasn’t been seen since and there is a warning for the thousands of Houstonians who work in the sex industry.
Man found shot to death in middle of southwest Houston roadway: police

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Police say a man was found shot to death in the middle of the southwest Houston roadway overnight Sunday. Details were scarce, but officials say they were called to the 15500 block of Fondren Rd. in Missouri City around 3:15 a.m. That's where arriving officers reportedly found an unidentified, unresponsive man lying in the crosswalk with at least one gunshot wound.
MISSOURI CITY, TX

