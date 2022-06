The Storm Lake Star Spangled Spectacular will kick off on Sunday, July 3rd with the Classic Car Cruise and Poker Run. Those that have classic cars, sports cars, motorcycles, and other eye-catching motorized vehicles are encouraged to participate. Attendees will gather for the cruise starting at 4pm on July 3rd at the Prairie Lakes AEA Building in Storm Lake, and the cruise around the lake will begin at 4:45. No sign-up or registration is required.

2 DAYS AGO