DALTON, Ga. — A man was shot dead outside a home in Dalton Saturday night after he accused a father of abducting his own children, according to a police report. The report identifies as the man who died as 50-year-old Harlan Steve Kendrick of Chatsworth. The man who shot him does not face charges as of Tuesday. Because of that, we are not identifying him in this story.

DALTON, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO