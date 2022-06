Allie Gabbard, BSETM ’20, knew she was passionate about project management from the moment she graduated from Ohio University. She immediately entered the workforce as a project manager for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Fort Worth, Texas and quickly moved into her current position as a manufacturing engineer. While her new title did not formally include project management, Gabbard recognized that managing projects was critical to nearly every role that she would encounter in her career, which is why she decided to pursue a Master of Science in Project Management (MSPM).

