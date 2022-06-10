PHOTOS: Treaty Day Parade in Toppenish

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department was en route to the 400 block of N 6th Avenue around 5 p.m. following reports of shots fired when they heard more shots go off. One woman was in an altercation with her neighbor and shot at their car, according to YPD. The car was hit but no one was injured. The woman then went inside, and more shots were reported. YPD reported hearing someone scream for help, who they believe is the woman's girlfriend.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO