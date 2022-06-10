PHOTOS: Treaty Day Parade in Toppenish

The Yakima Valley Museum plans to host a presentation from Jim Wickwire at 7:30 on June 29. In 1978, Wickwire joined Louis Reichardt and became the first American to summit K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, located on the Pakistan-China border. They made an extremely risky descent from the top of the 28,251-foot peak, enduring temperatures approaching -35 degrees F.
SELAH — Jackson May had four RBI and Eian Peralta pitched five scoreless innings to lead the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to an 11-0 victory over the Columbia Basin River Dogs on Sunday in the Mike Hagert Memorial Tournament at Archer Stadium. Yakima Valley was scheduled to play the...
Yakima’s outdoor Franklin Pool is set to open Friday, just in time for summer vacation. The pool at 2102 Tieton Drive is a place to swim and exercise and gather for events, like the new Dive ‘N Movie program. A news release from the city of Yakima said...
Rosalie Fish, a University of Washington athlete and advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous people, will be among the runners in the Downtown Yakima Mile this year. She'll be raising funds for YWCA Yakima through her Miles Against Violence effort. A Cowlitz tribal citizen and descendant of the Muckleshoot Tribe,...
Yes, after 35 years of orange, they're going away!. Toyota Center remodeling begins today, Tuesday, June 14. When the Toyota Center was built as the Tri-Cities Coliseum 35 years ago, people wondered why it had orange seats. Why not something more locally-themed or neutral?. It's a commonly known fact that...
Johnson — To Marianne Plath and Brody Johnson of Yakima, a son, Bennett William Johnson, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:09 p.m. on May 25, 2022. Grandparents are Rick and Lisa Plath and Will and Carrie Johnson, all of Yakima. Garcia — To Perla Jacqueline Garcia and Juan Carlos...
Temperatures and events are heating up in the Yakima Valley. Performance halls and corners in dive bars are featuring live music again. Food vendors are making the rounds at events, giving residents and visitors a sample of innovative dishes and all the fresh produce, this valley has to offer. Yakima...
Looking For Some Amazing Views? This Kennewick Home Has Them. Are you looking for a secluded home in Kennewick with an awesome pool and family room?. This Kennewick Home Has A Pool And An Amazing Family Room. There's a hidden gem on Gum Street in Kennewick that just went on...
It's national Cup Cake Day if you live in the. Yakima Valley you're in luck. We're about to show you the best spots in all of the Yakima Valley to grub on some Cup Cakes that will blow your mind. If we miss your favorite cupcake spot, send us a...
Yakima police are investigating the killing of a 16-year-old boy in a May 29 drive-by shooting. Rogelio Arenas was shot late at night May 29 outside a home in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue, according to police. He died June 3, 2022, in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said.
San Francisco’s devastating earthquake and fires dominated national news in April 1906. But a month later, North Yakima experienced its own disaster. While not on the scale of the earthquake that leveled much of San Francisco and triggered the fires that would destroy a good part of what was left, in North Yakima, firefighters dealt with two fires on May 5, 1906, that destroyed both the seat of county government and part of the downtown business district.
Nobody was injured when a small plane crashed at the Yakima Air Terminal June 9. A two-seat airplane was landing at the airport and tipped on its nose, city spokesman Randy Beehler said. The plane’s propeller was damaged, but Beehler said the pilot and passenger were unhurt. Yakima Fire...
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department was en route to the 400 block of N 6th Avenue around 5 p.m. following reports of shots fired when they heard more shots go off. One woman was in an altercation with her neighbor and shot at their car, according to YPD. The car was hit but no one was injured. The woman then went inside, and more shots were reported. YPD reported hearing someone scream for help, who they believe is the woman's girlfriend.
Free bus rides will again be provided to people swimming at Franklin Pool, Lions Pool or the YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center throughout the summer. People who pay to swim at the pools can receive a Yakima Transit bus pass at no cost to transport them to and from the pools, according to a news release from the city. The pools are responsible for distributing the tickets to passengers, it said.
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - At around 2 a.m. Monday morning, Yakima and Sunnyside Police Departments received a call in regards to someone being shot at. This happened at the 1200 block of Yakima Valley Highway. According to Yakima Police Officer Casey Schilperoort, a vehicle drove by, shot at a crowd outside...
Tri-Cities' First-Ever SpeedFest Celebration is from June 23rd through June 25th. The West Richland Area Chamber of Commerce has merged their annual events of Cool Desert Nights and Hogs & Dogs together and added a swap meet to create the first-ever SPEEDFEST 2022. Where is SpeedFest 2022?. The event will...
PASCO, Wash. — Have you seen the truck pictured above? Pasco police officers are actively searching for it after it was reported stolen from their jurisdiction. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, the truck was stolen from the 1900-block of Road 35 in Franklin County overnight on June 14, 2022. The truck has distinctive stickers—particularly on the left side of the back bumper—which make it identifiable.
