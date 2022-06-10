ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass shootings are only the tip of the iceberg

By Zeeshan Aleem
MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of horrific mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, the national conversation about what should be done to prevent future attacks is the most intense it has been in recent memory. Protests are spreading, the president has called on Congress to act, and Democrats on the...

commonsense
4d ago

The only problem with knee jerking anti gun unconstitutional legislation, is that after decades of the same laws…..not one crime has ever been prevented by those laws. In contrast, the law in Texas has not only stopped active crime, but prevented any future crime by that criminal when killed. Try looking at the criminal instead of the weapon. The weapon is useless without a human operating it.

<not deleted>
4d ago

There are 20,000,000 AR15's in the US. There are less than 400 total murders per year using a rifle (any rifle). The AR15 is the LEAST DEADLY GUN in the US.

Steve Saenz
4d ago

One tip of the iceberg is that the shootings always increase during an election year. We need the same quality of security at our schools that the politicians have. If the politicians are not open to that then they need to be gone. The left wants to destroy 2A to gain control. In reality, a half wit, with a knife and very little to no training, can be really dangerous, if they are determined to kill. There would be no gunshots to hear.

