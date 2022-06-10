ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Water shortages threaten development throughout the West

By Alex Brown
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyVTi_0g77EmId00

Drought has gripped much of the West for as much as two decades. (Photo by Getty Images)

As the Western United States endures an ongoing megadrought that has spanned more than two decades, an increasing number of cities, towns and water districts are being forced to say no to new growth.

There’s just not enough water to go around.

The California Coastal Commission urged San Luis Obispo County in April to stop all new development requiring water use in the communities of Los Osos and Cambria.

“The Commission has repeatedly made it abundantly clear that the required (local coastal permit) findings for water supply cannot be made,” read one letter to a county official, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The Los Osos groundwater basin is being depleted at an unsustainable rate, the Tribune reported, while Cambria relies on a limited water supply under creeks that could threaten fish and riparian species if depleted.

Meanwhile, a water district serving mountain communities in Arizona announced in March that it had issued a moratorium on new connections. Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District has struggled with increasing demands from residential and vacation rental properties, The Arizona Republic reported . The water table has fallen below most of the district’s shallower wells, and much of the water that is pumped is lost to leaky infrastructure.

The district is seeking to drill deeper wells and fix its leaks, but it said the moratorium was necessary to buy time to address the problems.

In Utah, the city of St. George has expressed concern about its ability to grow if a pipeline to pump water from Lake Powell is not approved.

“We cannot afford to build beyond what our water supply will allow,” City Manager Adam Lenhard told the St. George News.

Lenhard said the city could ban new building permits, but such a restriction could only last six months under state law. Several other communities in Utah have paused construction due to water shortages.

This story was originally written and produced by Stateline News, a division of Pew Charitable Trusts. The original article can be found here.

The post Water shortages threaten development throughout the West appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Industry
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
City
Cambria, CA
State
Utah State
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortages#Water Wells#Water District#Water Table#Water Supply#The Western United States#Los Osos#The Commission
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

1K+
Followers
882
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy