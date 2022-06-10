ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights from the bills that recently became law in Michigan

By Angela Mulka
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week. Bills covered everything from fixing the roads (House Bill 4973, 5370) to expanding access to mental health services (House Bill 5165). Here are the highlights from the pieces...

Commissioners urging state legislators to act on auto insurance reform changes

The Huron County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution urging the state Legislature to act on amending the Michigan No-Fault Auto Insurance Reform Act. In the resolution, they want such changes to address a sustainable fee cap for home health care providers. This would be for upholding benefits that have been paid for by survivors who are currently receiving and will receive in-home, long-term care when purchasing an unlimited personal injury protection auto insurance policy, paid for by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association.
Whitmer agrees to legalize a new kind of bar in Michigan

Lansing — Swimmers at Michigan resorts and hotels will be able to drink and eat from swim-up bars under bills Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Tuesday. In a Tuesday statement, Whitmer's office said the bills would "create entrepreneurial opportunities that allow public pool operators to maximize business heading into a Pure Michigan summer."
How Michigan's gun laws stack up with neighboring states

Data: Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence; Cartogram: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThousands participated in demonstrations across the state Saturday as part of a national campaign to end gun violence.March for Our Lives events took place in Detroit, Lansing, Port Huron, Waterford, Ann Arbor and Traverse City. Zoom in: Michigan's 18-year-old age minimum to buy and possess handguns and long guns is similar to surrounding states, with a couple exceptions. In Illinois, you must be 21 and hold a special ID to purchase a firearm. Indiana imposes no minimum age at which persons can possess long guns. State of play: Michigan...
Craig files as write-in for Michigan GOP governor primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig filed Tuesday to run as a write-in candidate for Michigan governor weeks after being tossed from the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. Craig was among five Republican candidates deemed ineligible after the state elections bureau determined they fell short...
Michigan families receive additional food assistance in June

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in June to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households. “Michiganders will...
Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.36 million people in June

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in June. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards from June 11 to 20.
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: May 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
New COVID outbreaks infect 64 students and staff at Michigan schools

Michigan identified 62 new COVID outbreaks last week, including 37 associated with long-term care facilities and 23 linked to schools or child care programs. Reported outbreaks declined about 15% compared to the week prior, and nearly 50% over the last two weeks. Potential factors contributing to that trend include a decline in community transmission and the number of schools entering summer vacation.
Whitmer vetoes bipartisan Michigan tax-cut bills

(The Center Square) – Michigan’s personal income tax will remain 4.25% for the foreseeable future after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have lowered it to 4.0%. House Bill 4568 and Senate Bill 784 were vetoed or, in the case of SB784, vetoed...
Need Fake Pee? It May Soon Be Illegal In Michigan

Marijuana has been legal in the state of Michigan since 2018, which means many Michiganders have been able to enjoy it without risk of getting in trouble for several years. However, just because Michigan has legalized Marijuana doesn't mean that it's "allowed" in all situations when it comes to employment.
Politics
Michigan to face prolonged food shortages

Most are left baffled by the idea of an entire state facing food supply issues. Lots of uncertain and unprecedented factors can affect the food supply in an area. With circumstances that affect imports and rising prices, a food shortage is a possibility. Fertilizer prices can also cause instability in crop production for many farmers across the nation. Then supply-chain issues like the lack of truck drives and port holdups further exacerbate this issue. Finally, all these bottlenecks will affect the price of products and eventually reduce the amount of food you can buy in your local supermarket.
Guide to Miss Michigan 2022, featuring the 20 candidates

MUSKEGON, MI - After months of anticipation, the candidates for the Miss Michigan scholarship competition are eager to take the stage this week at Orchard View High School in Muskegon. The pageant had a triumphant return in 2021 following a one-year COVID-induced hiatus. Here’s what you need to know about...
West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

