Oklahoma State

Tuesday At 8 P.M.: Summer Adventures

By News 9
news9.com
 4 days ago

www.news9.com

State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
news9.com

Oklahoma Native Toby Keith Takes Cancer Diagnosis Public

Country music star Toby Keith announced this weekend that he has been battling stomach cancer for months. Keith shared on Twitter that over the past six months he has undergone chemotherapy, radiation and had surgery. Keith said that he needs time to recover but will be back to perform soon.
MOORE, OK
news9.com

Gusty Winds, Above Normal Temperatures

Gusty winds are expected as the heat and humidity continues on Wednesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty southwest winds from 15 to 35 mph will remain for most of the day before easing speeds later Wednesday night. Highs will reach the lower 90s with a sunshine-cloud mix with hazy conditions. A few storms will be possible Wednesday night along the Oklahoma and Kansas state line region.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Tulsa Doctors Return From Medical Mission Trip To Ukraine

Five Tulsa doctors are back home after spending a week helping people in western Ukraine. The group is with "In His Image," a family medicine residency training program affiliated with Ascension Saint John. The physicians went with others from Michigan and North Carolina. Dr. Brandon Ganzer from Tulsa said they...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Heat Warnings, Advisories In Effect Across Green Country

Summer temperatures have arrived in Green Country and a hot and humid day is ahead. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mid-level ridge of high pressure will be the dominant feature for the next few days even though the center of the ridge will move east by midweek. The excessive heat and humidity will be problematic on Monday with some minor yet noticeable changes on Tuesday into the end of the week. A weak back-door front is possible Thursday into Friday with a few storms along the OK-Kansas state line region beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning and again Thursday evening into Friday morning. These will be very low chances. The ridge is expected to center across the state this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
#Own Originals
news9.com

Oklahoma Legislature To Meet For Special Session Monday

Lawmakers return to the State Capitol for a Special Session called by the governor at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Governor Stitt said he wasn't happy with the proposed $10 million state budget and wants tax cuts to relieve inflation for Oklahomans. "This budget was not in an agreement. Agreement requires negotiation,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Hunger Free Oklahoma To Give Out Free Summer Meals To Children 18 & Younger

Hundreds of meal sites across the state are opening their doors and providing free meals to children this summer. The state is making hundreds of sites available across the state to help feed anyone 18 or younger. This year, families are no longer able to take their meals to go...
news9.com

Compressed Natural Gas Car Drivers Pay Less For Fuel

The price of gas continues to go up, as Oklahoma drivers feel the pinch. According to AAA, the national average cost of a gallon of regular gas is now more than $5, up from when regular gas was around $3.80 just a year ago. In Oklahoma, drivers are paying about...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Union Public Schools Increasing Sign-On Bonuses To Fill Open Positions

Union Public Schools is increasing its sign-on incentives to fill a massive hiring demand. Jay Loegering with Union Schools said these incentives will make their schools more competitive when it comes to hiring. “For special education, the bonuses are going from $1,000 to $2,500 dollars and for the secondary math...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

15 Inflation Relief Measures Seek To Cut Personal Taxes, Agency Budgets

The State House introduced a series of bills aimed at providing inflation relief. The legislature gaveled in to the third special session Monday morning, which was called by Governor Kevin Stitt to eliminate the state grocery tax and reduce personal income tax. House lawmakers introduced a series of bills after...
OKLAHOMA STATE

