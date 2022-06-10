Tuesday At 8 P.M.: Summer Adventures

Summer temperatures have arrived in Green Country and a hot and humid day is ahead. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mid-level ridge of high pressure will be the dominant feature for the next few days even though the center of the ridge will move east by midweek. The excessive heat and humidity will be problematic on Monday with some minor yet noticeable changes on Tuesday into the end of the week. A weak back-door front is possible Thursday into Friday with a few storms along the OK-Kansas state line region beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning and again Thursday evening into Friday morning. These will be very low chances. The ridge is expected to center across the state this weekend.

