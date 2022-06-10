FAA awards $108K grant for upgrade at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the biggest road construction projects of the year is getting bigger.We're talking about the Rt. 28 work around the Highland Park Bridge -- and the additions come with more slowdowns for drivers.More work is coming outside the Highland Park Bridge construction zone, but let's start with some issues that have come up in that area.Reconstruction of the ramp from the bridge to the northbound lanes of Rt. 28 hasn't gone quite as planned, and as a result, has delayed the work.The reopening of that Northbound ramp now won't take place until around the end of July.Since it's going to take longer, PennDOT has also decided to keep the Delafield Avenue ramp closed, which should reopen by mid-July.Once the ramp from the bridge reopens, in late July, the outbound ramp from Delafield will close for reconstruction.PennDOT says it's taking the approach of getting all their work in the area done at one time and then getting out of people's way for as many years as possible.

