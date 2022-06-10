ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

FAA awards $108K grant for upgrade at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

By Mahoning Matters staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Western Reserve Port Authority has been awarded a $108,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for an upgrade at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. The airport will replace its wind cone, which no longer meets FAA design standards, according...

mahoningmatters.com

