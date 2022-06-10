ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mrs. Davis - Margo Martindale, Andy McQueen & Ben Chaplin Join Cast

Cover picture for the articleEmmy winner Margo Martindale (American Crime Story: Impeachment), Andy McQueen (Station Eleven) and Ben Chaplin (The Nevers) have been cast opposite Betty Gilpin and...

Accused - Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce and Karen LeBlanc to Star

Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Warner and LeBlanc star as concerned oncerned and...
Chucky - Season 2 - Lara Jean Chorostecki To Recur

Lara Jean Chorostecki has been tapped for a heavily recurring role in the upcoming second season of USA Network and Syfy’s Chucky. A premiere date is TBD. The series hails from the movie franchise creator/writer Don Mancini who serves as showrunner, and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca. Details of...
Five Days At Memorial - First Look Photo + Premiere Date Press Release

The limited eight-episode series “Five Days at Memorial,” will debut globally on Friday, August 12 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through September 16. Based on actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, “Five Days at Memorial” chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.
The Essex Serpent - Entire Series - Review

The Essex Serpent wrapped up its six episodes this week. I was really looking forward to this miniseries because it checked a lot of boxes for me. A dark, mysterious period drama starring Tom Hiddleston (Will Ransome) and Frank Dillane (Luke Garrett), who I enjoyed in Fear the Walking Dead. The series is based on the gothic romance novel of the same name by Sarah Perry. The lead writer is Anna Symon (Deep Water, Mrs Willson, and Dark Matters), though she didn’t write every episode. Clio Barnard directed the entire series, and her credits include Ali & Ava and Dark River. She only has a total of 9 credits – none of which I’d heard of. Perhaps a lot of the pacing problems are due to inexperience?
Law & Order - Season 22 - Mehcad Brooks Joins Cast

Mehcad Brooks is joining Law & Order in season 22 of the NBC drama. He will help fill the void left by Anthony Anderson, who opted not to return after reprising his role in season 21 as Detective Kevin Bernard from the series’ original run. No character name or...
SpoilerTV Reader Renew/Cancel Prediction POLLS 2022/23 - CW Shows

As you know each year we try to see how good your prediction skills are in determining which shows will be renewed and which ones will be cancelled. You can see how we did last season here. (You got 72% correct). This was up from the previous years prediction rating .
Bad Sisters - First Look Promotional Photos + Premiere Date Press Release

Also coming to Apple TV+ this August is “Bad Sisters,” the newest comedy from creator and star Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe,” “Shining Vale”). A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller set in the breathtaking coast of Ireland, “Bad Sisters” will debut globally on Friday, August 19 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through October 14. The new 10-episode series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. In addition to Horgan, “Bad Sisters” stars Anne-Marie Duff (“Suffragette,” “The Salisbury Poisonings”), Eva Birthistle (“Brooklyn,” “The Last Kingdom”), Sarah Greene (“Frank of Ireland,” “Dublin Murders”) and Eve Hewson (“Behind her Eyes,” “The Luminaries”) as the Garvey sisters. The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang (“Dracula,” “The Northman”), Brian Gleeson (“Frank of Ireland,” “Peaky Blinders”), Daryl McCormack (“Good Luck to you, Leo Grande,” “Peaky Blinders”), Assaad Bouab (“Call My Agent,” The Pursuit of Love”) and newcomer Saise Quinn (“Monster”).
What We Do In The Shadows - Episode 4.01 - 4.02 - Press Release

The vampires return from their world travels to find their mansion on the verge of collapse, and a freakish new creature in the house. Written by Stefani Robinson & Paul Simms; directed by Yana Gorskaya. --- The Lamp. 402 7/12/2022 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Nandor's search for love is finally successful,...
The SpoilerTV Cancellation Predictor Competition 2022/23

Each year we run a fun little competition to see who is the SpoilerTV Champion at predicting which new shows will be cancelled. You can see last seasons table here where we had a tie-break to find our winner!. So here is this years competition for you to all have...
Animal Kingdom - Episode 6.01 - 6.02 - Press Release

Gia visits the Codys with a job opportunity; J schemes finances; Craig struggles with sobriety. J holds a family meeting, on the hunt for a new attorney; Pope refuses to sell his vacant lot.
Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.05 - Necessity Compels Me To Plague You - Press Release

EPISODE 105 - Necessity Compels Me To Plague You. Elizabeth, changed by her experiences, is determined to not fall into the same traps she did when last she was at Chelsea, but the return of Thomas into her life is a new test for her. While the court has been rocked by Mary’s defiance, the Lord Somerset is still more concerned with raising funds for the war in.
Adria Arjona: 5 Things To Know About The Star Of The ‘Father Of The Bride’ Remake

Adria Arjona, 30, stars in Warner Bros’ Father of the Bride remake. She plays Sofia, a Cuban-American who is getting married much to the chagrin of her father Billy, played by Andy Garcia. To complicate things, Billy is getting a divorce from his wife Ingrid, played by Gloria Estefan. The film, which comes out June 16 on HBO Max, tells a similar story to that of the 1991 film, which starred Kimberly Williams as the bride and Steve Martin and Diane Keaton as her parents.
2022 SpoilerTV Awards - Tie-breakers

With the nominations finished and tallied, it’s time to start the 2022 SpoilerTV Awards. However, there’s a little housekeeping to be done first. We had fewer nominations than usual, which actually makes it harder to go straight to voting. Hence, the tiebreaker stage. This only determines which last nomination or two makes it to the voting stage, so if you don’t see your favorite, they may already be in. Because these polls are tie-breakers, they will only be open until 10 am CST on Wednesday. Voting for the first set of awards will begin before these tie-breaker polls end.
Love Victor - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 3 of Love Victor is now available to watch on Hulu. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Lift Us Up Where Suffering Cannot Reach - Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach” was written by the team of Robin Wasserman and Bill Wolkoff and was directed by Andi Armaganian, whose other credits include Star Trek: Discovery, Stargirl, and Arrow. While there have been some accusations that this episode borrowed heavily from a certain SF author, it’s really just a pretty standard story. Utopia always comes at a cost – in this case the horrific torture of a child.
God's Favorite Idiot - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of God's Favorite Idiot is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
Dark Winds - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Dark Winds has started airing on AMC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
