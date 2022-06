The use of her 1985 hit ”Running Up That Hill“ in the new season of the Netflix series has given the singer a pop culture boost that has its limits. If you have listened to nothing but “Running Up That Hill” since the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” debuted, you’re just like tens of millions of other people. The 1985 song, which is featured in the fourth episode of the season, has surged to the top of Spotify’s charts since the season was released, has gone viral on TikTok and is making an entirely new generation of music lovers fall in love with British singer-songwriter Kate Bush.

