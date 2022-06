A new list has been released revealing the most dangerous cities in country for pedestrians, and Schenectady and Albany are near the top. Data collected by Insurify ranks Schenectady in second place while Albany is sitting in 12th position. Researchers looked at data including the number of drivers who have been reported being cited for failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians. Elizabeth, New Jersey was first on the most dangerous list while Waterbury, Connecticut was named the city with the safest drivers.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO