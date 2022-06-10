WATCH NOW: Brown family music

Snoop Dogg is all about getting money, but apparently, he wasn’t when one of the greatest basketball players offered him some cash. On May 25, Dogg was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE,” and talked about the time that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. When Dogg was asked what’s the craziest deal he’s ever done, he instead gave the listeners one of the craziest deals he’s never done.
Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
Fabolous made a name for himself as a vicious freestyle rapper, and can still show his creativity on other people’s songs. That natural skill seemingly extends to his 6-year-old son, Jonas, who’s already shown he has an ear for music. On Tuesday (June 7), Fabolous took to his...
It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
Rap mogul Master P has notably shined a light on southern hip-hop artists. In fact, the star is responsible for introducing hip-hop fans to the likes of Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X, and plenty more names via his label, No Limit Records. Master P is also the main reason why his son, rapper and reality star Romeo Miller, has risen to fame over the years.
Fat Joe is now a much wiser Fat Joe. The Don has admitted he was wrong by beefing with Jay-Z and the Roc-A-Fella Records crew. As per Hype Beast you can always count on the South Bronx native for a great interview. In his latest Q&A he sat down with Math Hoffa and crew on the My […]
Ice Cube (birth name O’Shea Jackson) is one of the most iconic rappers of all time. The 52-year-old star first catapulted into the spotlight alongside Eazy-E and Dr. Dre in the group N.W.A after they released their legendary 1998 album Straight Outta Compton. He then enjoyed a successful solo career as well, dropping hits like 1992’s “It Was A Good Day” and 1993’s “You Know How We Do It”, and seeing five platinum albums and one platinum EP. In addition, he’s had an impressive film career that only keeps on giving. Some of Ice Cube’s biggest movies include 2000’s Next Friday and 2014’s Ride Along.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort have formed a new supergroup called Mount Westmore. Their debut album, BAD MFs, is available now on the blockchain-based platform Gala Music for a limited time before being released to the general public. In a video message shown at Galaverse (Gala’s annual...
Snoop Dogg is one of hip-hop's most beloved figures, and that's a sentiment that echoes across the globe. Snoop's global fanbase has turned him into a staple in the festival circuit, regardless of genre. Like most rappers, the pandemic prevented global touring, and just when he was preparing to embark on several international tour dates, he announced that he will not be performing outside of the U.S. for the remainder of the year.
Click here to read the full article. Hot off the heels of their Grammy win, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are taking their popular musical theater album “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” to The Kennedy Center.
The two will perform a one-night only concert event at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall, set for July 26. The event will see Barlow and Bear perform the songs from their album with accompaniment by the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Steven Reineke. The event will mark the first orchestral performance of the album, which won best musical theater album at the 2022 Grammy Awards this...
Tupac Shakur is still considered one of the best rappers ever even 25 years after his death. The East Harlem native, who was born in 1971, became a hip hop star after getting involved with the Digital Underground in the early-1990s and then releasing his own solo music. His iconic albums like All Eyez On Me and Me Against The World stood out for putting a spotlight on injustices such as police brutality and the struggle of young Black men.
