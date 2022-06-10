New Superintendent in Wicomico Co.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tributes from elected leaders and government agencies are pouring in following the death of Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed in Pittsville.
Austin Davidson, a 20-year-old resident of Delmar, was taken into custody following an extensive manhunt, authorities said. He’s been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said Hilliard worked in several divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, most recently transferring back to patrol duties at his request.
Gov. Larry Hogan asked Marylanders...
Comments / 0