New Superintendent in Wicomico Co.

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICOMICO CO., Md. – Wicomico County Schools will have a new Superintendent this...

www.wmdt.com

WMDT.com

Crisfield students and staff honored

CRISFIELD, Md. – Crisfield High School is congratulating their June Students and Staff of the Month. Students Bry’Jah W. in 10th grade, Harmony C. in 9th grade, and Tylia L. in 8th grade were honored, as well as staff member Mrs. Vickie Evans. We want to hear your...
CRISFIELD, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z recommends approval of rental ordinance

With a 3-2 vote, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended approval of the amended ordinance outlining the county’s affordable rental program. Commission Chairman Bob Wheatley and commissioners Holly Wingate and Bruce Mears voted in favor of the ordinance. They agreed the action was a good first step in an effort to provide more affordable housing options.
delawarepublic.org

Water improvements coming to Selbyville

Water improvements are coming to one Sussex County town. Last month, Selbyville residents overwhelmingly approved a referendum authorizing the town to issue up to $6 million in bonds for water treatment facility upgrades. The 140-12 vote also approved helping to pay for a new water storage tank. Selbyville councilman Richard...
delaware.gov

Delaware Mortgage Relief Program Approved By U.S. Department Of The Treasury

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. DOVER, Del., June 13, 2022 – Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) announced today that the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program plan received approval from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. With approval in hand, the agency is scheduled to launch the program statewide in the next 45 days.
WMDT.com

Local students make bags for Adopt A Block program

SALISBURY, Md. – Students at Wicomico Middle School helped out the Adopt A Block Program at Emmanuel Church. They made bags to hold donations for the Adopt A Block party on June 25th. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes considers future of Great Marsh Park

In order to renew a lease for Great Marsh Park, the City of Lewes must develop a master plan detailing its plans to be a responsible steward of the property. The existing lease with the State of Delaware ends in 2025. The Lewes Community Garden and the Lewes Unleashed Dog...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Eastern Shore Juneteenth celebrating day in Salisbury

47ABC – This Saturday, June 18th, the Eastern Shore Juneteenth is hosting its 5th annual festival in honor of the day and their first parade. Ahead of those festivities, Makya Purnell President of Eastern Shore Juneteenth joined the morning team to tell us more about the day. For more...
SALISBURY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Delaware’s largest outdoor cultural festival is back in full swing

The St. Anthony’s Italian Festival in Wilmington is back in full swing after 2 years of the pandemic almost completely halting operations. Anthony Albence is a parish trustee and part of the festival’s steering committee. He says while this year is a bit different than years past, the festival is essentially back to normal.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Portion of Dorchester County Waterway Now Restricted From Shellfish Harvesting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland Department of the Environment has reclassified a portion of a waterway in Dorchester County to close it to shellfish harvesting. About 1,290 acres of waters in the Fishing Creek area of the Little Choptank River have been reclassified from conditionally approved for direct shellfish harvesting to restricted from shellfish harvesting. The closure is due to the potential risk to public health associated with the discharge of partially-treated wastewater from a nearby sewage disposal system that is failing.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

‘Building African American Minds’ receives ‘Helping People Award’ for work with at-risk youth

EASTON, Md. – For 10 years, the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award honors good work being done in the community. Monday afternoon, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot presented that prize to the 2021 recipient Derrick Day with Building African African Minds. “I think they’ve come up with a new formula of giving young, African American students that need a little bit of skill, knowledge and most of all self-confidence a way to figure that out,” Comptroller Franchot said.
EASTON, MD
Katie Cherrix

Five Upbeat Bars in Salisbury, Maryland

Home of Salisbury University, this mid-size Maryland city has a fun bar scene year-round. Whether you prefer college dives and beer or upscale venues and cocktails, there are several places where you can drink with friends and enjoy the nightlife in Salisbury. Here are five upbeat bars in Salisbury you and your buddies will love.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon Steven Marra

Beebe Healthcare announced board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Steven Marra, MD, FACS, has joined its medical staff. Marra has specialized in cardiac surgery for more than 20 years. Previously, he was cardiothoracic division chief at Commonwealth Health’s Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in Pennsylvania. During his career, he has also served as a medical director and vice chair in addition to many years as an attending surgeon.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Trail To The Truth: Kim Knott

MILLINGTON, Md. -“If we found out who did it, I would ask the detective if his does get the death penalty… can I push that button?. The question the Knott family and Maryland State Police can’t seem to answer after a gruesome murder took the life of a Kent County man.
CBS Baltimore

Elected Officials, Local Agencies Pay Tribute To Fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tributes from elected leaders and government agencies are pouring in following the death of Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed in Pittsville. Austin Davidson, a 20-year-old resident of Delmar, was taken into custody following an extensive manhunt, authorities said. He’s been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said Hilliard worked in several divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, most recently transferring back to patrol duties at his request. Gov. Larry Hogan asked Marylanders...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury church holds vigil for gun violence

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police and Lower Eastern Shore county officials are holding a public hearing on Monday to discuss police responses to gun violence. Their goal is to prevent a communication breakdown like the one in Uvalde that lead to police waiting to enter the building while the shooter was still inside. The meeting will take place Monday at 6 PM in the First Baptist Church parking lot in Salisbury. Their reverend says they have been in communication with police and assured that any active shooter situation will be dealt with as quickly as possible by officers. Their goal now is to educate the public on who to call and what to be on the lookout for.
SALISBURY, MD

