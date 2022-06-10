ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Graham speaks to Sertoma Club of Laurel

By Press Release
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChancery Court Judge Billie J. Graham was welcomed as guest speaker at a recent Sertoma Club of Laurel weekly meeting at the...

Eugene Barry Ankrom

Eugene Barry Ankrom, 79, of Laurel, MS passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. He was born Wednesday, May 12, 1943, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Colonial...
LAUREL, MS
Dorothy L. (Strickland) Miller Thornton

Dorothy L. (Strickland) Miller Thornton, 92 of Hattiesburg, MS passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Wyndham House in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born July 9, 1929, Pearlie Ima (Bishop) and Eddie Vaughn Strickland. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife and aunt. She is preceded in death by...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Wayne Hale

Wayne Hale, 79, of Purvis, passed away, while surrounded by family, at Forrest General Hospital on Saturday, June 11, 2022. A gathering of friends will be held at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church of Purvis and a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Pine Grove Baptist Church.
PURVIS, MS
Forrest H. Boler

Forrest H. Boler, 79 of Laurel, MS went to with the Lord Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Wednesday, October 28, 1942, and was a lifelong resident of Jones County, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 1:00...
LAUREL, MS
Jeffery C. Hinton

Jeffery C. Hinton, 67, of Ellisville, MS passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at his residence in Ellisville, MS. He was born Monday, January 17, 1955, in Chillicothe, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home on 1204 B. Ave, Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery in Soso, Mississippi. Bro. Johnny Bryant and Bro. Dean Bush will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ELLISVILLE, MS
Doris Pauline Chancellor Poore

Doris Pauline Chancellor Poore of Laurel, passed away on June 9, 2022, at the age of 99. She was born in Laurel on January 6, 1923, to W. C. Chancellor and Martha Leona Pope Chancellor. Ms. Poore was employed at the Reliance and worked also at Neco prior to her...
LAUREL, MS
Charlotte Ann Deese

Charlotte Ann Deese, 49 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born Friday, May 11, 1973, in Los Angeles, California. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral...
LAUREL, MS
Herbie Cozette Pugh

Herbie Cozette Pugh was born in Louin, Mississippi on March 29, 1930, to his parents, Clarence and Leona McNeil Pugh. The Jasper County native attended school at Louin, and began a lifelong career of service to the industrial profession as a welder by trade until his retirement in the early 1990’s which brought he and his wife back to the Pugh homeplace in the Antioch community of Jasper County. Mr. and Mrs. Pugh would eventually relocate and move to Bay Springs about twenty years ago where they enjoyed friendships and fellowships with the Bay Springs community and Bay Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Cozette will be remembered for the love he had for his family, from daily doting on his wife, just shy of 66 years of wedded bliss, to spending years traveling with his work and taking his family with him every mile of the journey until settling in Pasadena, Texas area in 1972, where he worked in chemical plants as a pipe welder. He was a man of strong work ethic who loved his family, and they enjoyed his ability to express his feelings through “dry wit” and his jokester personality, even until his recent hospital stays. A United States Army veteran, Mr. Pugh served his country between the span of time ending Word War II and the beginning of the Korean War. A good summary of the life of 92 years, as he passed away in Jackson, Mississippi on June 10, 2022, Herbie Cozette Pugh will be remembered as a man of faith, family, and friendships.
JASPER COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Lt. Governor Hosemann speaks on modified school calendar

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann made his way to Hattiesburg on Tuesday afternoon to discuss more classroom time for students and adjusting the school calendars. Lt. Governor Hosemann said he has been pushing for more school districts to consider this type of calendar with nine weeks on...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Marshall Dale Burger

Marshall Dale Burger, 79, of Petal passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Moore Petal Chapel with interment to follow at Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. until service time.
PETAL, MS
Services announced for Officer Kennis Croom

Funeral services for Meridian police officer Kennis Croom were announced Monday as the community gathered to pay tribute his life and legacy. Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Meridian last Thursday. A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m....
MERIDIAN, MS
Ronnie Bastine

Ronnie Bastine, 80, of Petal, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Asbury Hospice House. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Hattiesburg Community Church with interment in Morriston Cemetery to follow. Ronnie was a member of the Hattiesburg Community Church....
PETAL, MS
Clinton alderman laid to rest

CLINTON, Miss. — A Clinton alderman was laid to rest Monday. Ward 3's William "Bill" Barnett died Thursday. He had served the city of Clinton since July of 2009. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CLINTON, MS
Nadiya Butler

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church in Raleigh for Nadiya Mackenzie Butler, 16, of Raleigh, who passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Interment will be at Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. Bro. Stanley Doggett will officiate the services. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Raleigh, MS.
RALEIGH, MS
Clinton announces garbage collection changes

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Waste Management announced a new garbage collection schedule for some Clinton neighbors starting the week of June 20. Neighbors who were previously serviced on Wednesday and Saturday will now be serviced on Monday and Thursday. All residential recycling will now be collected on Wednesday. For more information, contact Waste […]
CLINTON, MS
Madison Co. Board of Supervisors approves use permit for Moseley Meadows

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A major hurdle has been cleared for a man who hopes to bring a pumpkin patch and Christmas tree farm to Madison County. Last week, the Madison County Board of Supervisors approved granting a conditional use permit to Benton Moseley to operate a farm open to the public on 29 acres of land along Yandell Road.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Pickle fanatics gather for Mississippi Pickle Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People poured into the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum for this year’s Pickle Fest. Families and pickle-lovers came for a refreshing bite of fun. The festival hosted a number of vendors from across the state, who sold variations of pickled foods like sweet treats to fermented favorites. Festivalgoers were excited to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Made: The Most Historical Streets in the State

The south features incredible storied streets seeped with buildings from bygone days and dotted with ancient live oak canopies draped in Spanish moss, and Mississippi is no exception. These quaint, picturesque neighborhood stretches offer phenomenal shopping, thrilling entertainment, unique festivals, and charming outdoor dining while keeping that small-town energy. Here...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Good Samaritan Center in need of donations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Good Samaritan Center, a nonprofit in Jackson that helps families in need, is struggling to fill their food pantry. Center officials said families can get help signing up for SNAP, get assistance with clothing and home-bound seniors can have food delivered. In recent months, the center has been struggling to […]
JACKSON, MS

