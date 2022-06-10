Friday’s VHSL State Semifinal Scoreboard

Dear Team CHS- It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I will be leaving CHS for the 2022-23 school year. Working with you all and our students has been the best (and most difficult) years of my career. I can’t express how grateful I am to each of you for what you do for our community & families. I will be here this summer and work to make a smooth transition. Again, thank you for the memories.

