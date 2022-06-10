Friday’s VHSL State Semifinal Scoreboard

We may be in the middle of the offseason for the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look back on what has been the program’s renaissance over the last thirteen or so years. With a bunch of elite players having come through the program, we’ve decided to have some fun and rank the top 10 of the many players that have now played for Tony Bennett at Virginia.
Summer 2022 is filled with free, family-friendly outdoor concerts throughout Virginia this season. From morning concerts to performances by chart-topping rock and roll bands, you'll find a variety of different musical styles and settings on this list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meenakshi Ambati just graduated from Albemarle High School, and she is already on her way to helping millions of people. Meenakshi is showing how a drug that usually helps with depression could also help with blindness. “I don’t think anyone expects to, you know, make a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark your calendar because the Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville’s Independence Day 5K is approaching. For the fourth straight year, the race will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge on Saturday, July 2. Organizers are expecting to attract 200 runners and walkers...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first ever descendants day at James Monroe’s Highland connected many including the descendants of 53 men and women. ”I’m standing here today, because my great-great-grandfather was resilient,” Jennifer Saylor Stacy with the Highland’s Council of Descendant Advisors said. She is the...
Riverbend Park in Fairfax County, Virginia is one of my favourite places to hike. Located on the Potomac River, it’s a beautiful spot full of interesting plants, geology, wildlife, and history. It’s the only riverfront park in the county and consists of over 400 acres of meadows, forests, and...
ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — An old Roanoke staple has a bright new future. You may know it as Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar, but now it’s Gladheart Wine and Brews. Co-owners Philip Hatter and Jayson Anuszkiewicz — who purchased the business back in March — joined Amanda Kenney on “WFXR News at Noon” to discuss what […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Children’s Hospital is being recognized throughout the commonwealth for providing expectational care to its patients. “We have a fantastic team here in Charlottesville,” Department of Pediatrics Chair Jim Nataro said. ‘We can recruit top talent and people love to live here, and when you have the best people and you have outstanding leadership above us who really care about children and the Children’s Hospital, you know, it makes it relatively easy to deliver.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are setting records across the country, and they don’t appear to be letting up. The national average as of Monday, June 13, is $5.01. Average gas prices in Virginia have risen more than $0.23 per gallon in the last week, and $0.60 in...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new program at Central Virginia Community College is steering students into the workforce while helping to fill a shortage impacting people nationwide. With a year left at Liberty University, Nick Buszko is on the job hunt. By enrolling in CVCC’s CDL course, he went from...
Dear Team CHS- It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I will be leaving CHS for the 2022-23 school year. Working with you all and our students has been the best (and most difficult) years of my career. I can’t express how grateful I am to each of you for what you do for our community & families. I will be here this summer and work to make a smooth transition. Again, thank you for the memories.
(WDVM) — With the evolution of WDVM and WDCW into DC News Now, serving Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, we proudly announce our new award-winning anchor teams that will provide you with your daily news. The late evening newscast will feature Tasmin Mahfuz from WDVM and Chris Flanagan, who is coming to DC News […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia law professor is receiving a grant to study the hidden long terms effects of incarceration. Professor Megan Stevenson and her team will be using the $200,00 grant from the Laura and John Arnold Foundation for a two year study. They will track the socioeconomic impacts of incarceration on the everyday lives of those who are released.
Comments / 0