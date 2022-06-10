ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Friday’s VHSL State Semifinal Scoreboard

By Mike Shiers
NBC 29 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have a story idea? Send us your news tip...

www.nbc29.com

Comments / 0

Related
streakingthelawn.com

Ranking the top 10 Virginia basketball players of the Tony Bennett era

We may be in the middle of the offseason for the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look back on what has been the program’s renaissance over the last thirteen or so years. With a bunch of elite players having come through the program, we’ve decided to have some fun and rank the top 10 of the many players that have now played for Tony Bennett at Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Appomattox, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Smithfield, VA
City
Fort Defiance, VA
City
Stuarts Draft, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
NBC 29 News

AHS student finds breakthrough research with UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meenakshi Ambati just graduated from Albemarle High School, and she is already on her way to helping millions of people. Meenakshi is showing how a drug that usually helps with depression could also help with blindness. “I don’t think anyone expects to, you know, make a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

39th annual Kiwanis Independence Day 5K coming up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark your calendar because the Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville’s Independence Day 5K is approaching. For the fourth straight year, the race will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge on Saturday, July 2. Organizers are expecting to attract 200 runners and walkers...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

James Monroe’s Highland hosts first ever descendants day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first ever descendants day at James Monroe’s Highland connected many including the descendants of 53 men and women. ”I’m standing here today, because my great-great-grandfather was resilient,” Jennifer Saylor Stacy with the Highland’s Council of Descendant Advisors said. She is the...
Baldhiker

Riverbend Park, Fairfax, Virginia

Riverbend Park in Fairfax County, Virginia is one of my favourite places to hike. Located on the Potomac River, it’s a beautiful spot full of interesting plants, geology, wildlife, and history. It’s the only riverfront park in the county and consists of over 400 acres of meadows, forests, and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vhsl#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Auburn 4#Riverheads 1#Auburn 3
WFXR

Roanoke staple celebrates grand reopening under new ownership

ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — An old Roanoke staple has a bright new future. You may know it as Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar, but now it’s Gladheart Wine and Brews. Co-owners Philip Hatter and Jayson Anuszkiewicz — who purchased the business back in March — joined Amanda Kenney on “WFXR News at Noon” to discuss what […]
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Children’s Hospital being recognized throughout Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Children’s Hospital is being recognized throughout the commonwealth for providing expectational care to its patients. “We have a fantastic team here in Charlottesville,” Department of Pediatrics Chair Jim Nataro said. ‘We can recruit top talent and people love to live here, and when you have the best people and you have outstanding leadership above us who really care about children and the Children’s Hospital, you know, it makes it relatively easy to deliver.”
NBC 29 News

Gas price average in Virginia inching closer to $5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are setting records across the country, and they don’t appear to be letting up. The national average as of Monday, June 13, is $5.01. Average gas prices in Virginia have risen more than $0.23 per gallon in the last week, and $0.60 in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Central Virginia Community College offers new CDL program

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new program at Central Virginia Community College is steering students into the workforce while helping to fill a shortage impacting people nationwide. With a year left at Liberty University, Nick Buszko is on the job hunt. By enrolling in CVCC’s CDL course, he went from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
schillingshow.com

Breaking: Charlottesville High School principal resigning

Dear Team CHS- It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I will be leaving CHS for the 2022-23 school year. Working with you all and our students has been the best (and most difficult) years of my career. I can’t express how grateful I am to each of you for what you do for our community & families. I will be here this summer and work to make a smooth transition. Again, thank you for the memories.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDVM 25

DC News Now names anchor line-up for expanded local news

(WDVM) — With the evolution of WDVM and WDCW into DC News Now, serving Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, we proudly announce our new award-winning anchor teams that will provide you with your daily news. The late evening newscast will feature Tasmin Mahfuz from WDVM and Chris Flanagan, who is coming to DC News […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC 29 News

UVA professor receives grant to study socioeconomic effects of incarceration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia law professor is receiving a grant to study the hidden long terms effects of incarceration. Professor Megan Stevenson and her team will be using the $200,00 grant from the Laura and John Arnold Foundation for a two year study. They will track the socioeconomic impacts of incarceration on the everyday lives of those who are released.

Comments / 0

Community Policy