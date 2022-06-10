SU names Employee of the Year

CRISFIELD, Md. – Crisfield High School is congratulating their June Students and Staff of the Month. Students Bry’Jah W. in 10th grade, Harmony C. in 9th grade, and Tylia L. in 8th grade were honored, as well as staff member Mrs. Vickie Evans. We want to hear your...
EASTON, Md. – For 10 years, the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award honors good work being done in the community. Monday afternoon, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot presented that prize to the 2021 recipient Derrick Day with Building African African Minds. “I think they’ve come up with a new formula of giving young, African American students that need a little bit of skill, knowledge and most of all self-confidence a way to figure that out,” Comptroller Franchot said.
Home of Salisbury University, this mid-size Maryland city has a fun bar scene year-round. Whether you prefer college dives and beer or upscale venues and cocktails, there are several places where you can drink with friends and enjoy the nightlife in Salisbury. Here are five upbeat bars in Salisbury you and your buddies will love.
Beebe Healthcare announced board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Steven Marra, MD, FACS, has joined its medical staff. Marra has specialized in cardiac surgery for more than 20 years. Previously, he was cardiothoracic division chief at Commonwealth Health’s Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in Pennsylvania. During his career, he has also served as a medical director and vice chair in addition to many years as an attending surgeon.
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Tuesday morning, Wicomico County Council worked to find ways to bolster support for families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. “We probably need to look at making some adjustments.”. “What happened here recently, over these last couple of days, I think,...
SALISBURY, Md. – Students at Wicomico Middle School helped out the Adopt A Block Program at Emmanuel Church. They made bags to hold donations for the Adopt A Block party on June 25th. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
State Provided Nearly $20 Million For Construction of New Facility. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan participated in the official dedication ceremony for the newly completed Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory in Salisbury. The updated facility, which replaces the original lab built in 1953, provides state-of-the-art equipment and larger work spaces as well as a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3) laboratory for advanced diagnostic work.
There’s a new nonprofit popping up that can offer resources for the LGBTQ community. Sussex Pride recently launched at the Metropolitan Community Church in Rehoboth Beach. A former CAMP Rehoboth director, David Mariner, is heading up the new organization. “Our mission is to support, celebrate and strengthen the LGBTQ...
The Richard Allen Coalition will host its annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 18, at the Richard Allen School, 316 S. Railroad Ave., Georgetown. Led by the Buffalo Soldiers, a parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will travel through downtown Georgetown, recalling the troops who came to Galveston, Texas, to give the resident slaves the news of their freedom. Participants will proceed to the grounds of the Richard Allen School.
47ABC – This Saturday, June 18th, the Eastern Shore Juneteenth is hosting its 5th annual festival in honor of the day and their first parade. Ahead of those festivities, Makya Purnell President of Eastern Shore Juneteenth joined the morning team to tell us more about the day. For more...
MARYLAND – Moving now to a big announcement from Governor Larry Hogan today, the state of Maryland will receive 15 million dollars to improve some of its infrastructure. This is a part of the long-term Reach The Beach plan which supports the safety, access, and congestion relief projects along the ocean city expressway in Worcester county. This funding will allow MDOT to speed up its planning process to move to the design phase for these improvements. Governor Hogan explains why a move like this is necessary now.
DELMARVA – A program set out to help at-risk children on the Lower Shore is expanding its services to Somerset and Wicomico counties. With CASA’s expansion, many children’s lives will be changed for the better, but CASA needs Delmarva’s help to make that happen. “All you...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus with 25 students on board crashed Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, officials said.
Five people have been hospitalized for further examination, but all have non-life-threatening injuries, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police responded around 4 p.m. to Fort Meade Road near Bald Eagle Drive where there was a collision between a school bus and another vehicle. All of the students were able to evacuate the bus.
A replacement bus was able to pick up the remaining students
This is a developing story and will be updated.
With a snip of the scissors by Dr. Luis Castro, a ribbon was cut June 9 to open the Beebe Healthcare walk-in care facility at the new Specialty Surgical Hospital off Warrington Road and Healthy Way near Rehoboth Beach. The center has been relocated from the adjacent Route 24 Beebe...
SALISBURY, Md – Funeral arrangements have been set for Deputy First Class Glenn R. Hilliard for Tuesday, June 21st at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. Visitation hours will be from 10 am to 12 pm with the service starting at 12 pm. Pastor Dana Bunting-Stauffer will be officiating the ceremony and Reverend Theophilus Hobbs will be giving the eulogy.
In order to renew a lease for Great Marsh Park, the City of Lewes must develop a master plan detailing its plans to be a responsible steward of the property. The existing lease with the State of Delaware ends in 2025. The Lewes Community Garden and the Lewes Unleashed Dog...
In 1985, salvagers used emerging sidescan sonar technology to detect the location of the sunken HMS DeBraak off the Point of Cape Henlopen. Divers confirmed what the sidescan sonar showed, and efforts began to not only track down the gold that was long purported to have gone down with the British warship, but also one of the most significant troves of maritime paraphernalia from the late 1700s ever discovered.
(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in California-Lexington Park, MD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
