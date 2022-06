Community Blood Bank is operating on less than a one-day supply of blood and is in need of donors, it said Wednesday. As it tries to increase the blood supply, there will be a blood drive at Millcreek Community Hospital on Monday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is also offering a chance to win a $1,000 gas card for anyone who donates blood in June.

