Disclaimer: The Writer has no associations with any of the tiny house-related businesses noted in the article. Minimalist housing with a family curve, is this the wave of the future? You bet, for hundreds of thousands of people. Perhaps you have heard of the Tiny House Movement or perhaps this is new to you. A practical and feasible design for alternative living. One that is not only more affordable it's an environmental and a custom-designed home. Offering people the chance of home-ownership that they may not have otherwise.

2021-12-16