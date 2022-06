In this update, the state is planning to increase the availability of free COVID-19 tests by distributing more than 2 million more rapid tests to residents, police in eastern Massachusetts are asking for your help as they work to track down a missing teenager last seen locally, and Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast. Plus, the state released the latest COVID-19 data. The current 7-day positivity rate is at 5.61 percent with 13 new deaths from the coronavirus. So far, nearly 77 percent of all eligible Bay State residents are fully vaccinated.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO