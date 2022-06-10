ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

New Bird Flu Infection Detected In Oregon

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of duck and geese in Polk County, Oregon. The flock's owner notified a private veterinarian after the sudden death of at least one bird; meanwhile, other...

1190kex.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
pnwag.net

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed In Washington’s Yakima, Oregon’s Polk counties

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza continues to spread across the Pacific Northwest. Last week, the Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of bird flu in a backyard flock of ducks and geese in Polk County. The flock’s owner notified a private veterinarian after the sudden death of at least one bird; meanwhile, other birds in the flock were displaying clinical signs consistent with HPAI. The veterinarian sent a sample of the deceased bird to Oregon State University in Corvallis. A preliminary test came back positive for HPAI. NVSL made the official confirmation on June 9th.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, OR
Health
County
Polk County, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
Health
City
Corvallis, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 14

OHA report – June 13, 2022 – Cases: 3,916, 785,032; Deaths: 14 new, 7,707; Hospitalized: 299, 0 change from Friday. CHW report, June 13, 2022 – New cases: 16; Active cases: 330; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,428.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Lane County health officials recommend masking for those at-risk

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As COVID cases in Lane County steadily rise, the county’s public health officials have issued new recommendations for at-risk communities. Jason Davis with Lane County Public Health said the new recommendation calls for people who are over 65 or immunocompromised to wear masks in public. He added those who live with members of those communities should mask up as well.
LANE COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Native toxic mushrooms could attract dogs: How to protect your pet

With all the rain arriving in Central Oregon, mushrooms are starting to pop up. If you own a dog, you’ll need to know which fungi isn’t fun for your pet. “For dog owners, you need to just know they’re out there and they’re out there in great numbers this year because of our weather,” said Julie Hamilton the president of the Central Oregon Mushroom Club.
BEND, OR
opb.org

Oregon scientists will use parasitic wasp to control invasive pest damaging fruit crops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Starting next month in Marion county, scientists at Oregon State University will release a parasitic species of wasp to control an invasive pest that infests fruits as they ripen, costing half a billion dollars worth of crop damage each year in the U.S. The spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly native to Southeast Asia, was first detected in Oregon in 2009 and costs the state’s blueberry industry alone more than $10 million in losses annually. It took scientists more than a decade to gain approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release the parasitic wasp, which is also native to Southeast Asia, in Oregon and other sites along the West Coast this summer. Vaughn Walton, a horticultural entomologist in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, joins us to explain the latest efforts to control this invasive pest in Oregon and the West Coast.
MARION COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Dead Birds#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Hpai#Oregon State University
KXL

Oregonians Weigh Universal Health Care

Oregonians are getting a chance to weigh in on a universal health care system. It’s the plan that a state task has been working on for two years, at the director of the state legislature. Its goal is creating a universal health care system that is equitable, high quality, and available for everyone statewide.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Science
KVAL

Oregon's drought improves slightly as spring rain continues

Between Washington and Oregon, the Pacific Northwest has had a big drink of water this spring. While all those gray skies can cause gloom, it's bringing the region significant benefits as we transition into summer. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, between May 31 and June 7, the area over...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Wed 8 AM | Oregon regulators work on catching up to cannabis industry

The growth of the cannabis industry in Oregon got too hot to handle. In the summer of 2021, unlicensed marijuana grows proliferated, along with operations that claimed to be growing hemp and were instead growing cannabis with plenty of THC. Every politician had "hoop houses" on their lips, and the...
OREGON STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

2K new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana

Face masks (Anna Shvets/Pexels) COVID-19 numbers are climbing in Montana. The state reported nearly 2,000 new cases this week, but with at-home testing and self-reporting, the number may be higher. On Friday, there were 2,123 active cases in the state and 11 additional deaths were reported in the last week, according to state data. Hospitalizations also rose to 71 from 56 a week ago. A total of 3,434 Montanans have died from COVID-19.
MONTANA STATE
kezi.com

Veneta woman speaks out about run-in with poisonous hemlock

VENETA, Ore. -- A Veneta woman is speaking out after a deadly run-in with a very dangerous plant called poison hemlock. it led to a heartbreaking loss for Stacy Soverns, who said their family cat died after lying in the toxic plant. "It very slowly paralyzed the animal. It started...
VENETA, OR
kezi.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Lane County, officials say

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Coronavirus cases are rising in Lane County again, and there could be some changes that come with it. The Oregon Health Authority announced its recommendations for schools statewide, which could bring back masking up indoors. According to state officials, Lane County has a high transmission level,...
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy