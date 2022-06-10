ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venba - Tribeca Games Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for Venba for a peek at cooking elements and more...

www.ign.com

IGN

Ark 2 Is Now Arriving in 2023

We got a new cinematic look at Ark 2 today, which will now be released in 2023. At today's Xbox-Bethesda summer showcase, we got a fresh cinematic trailer game – which if you don't remember, stars Vin Diesel – and a new release window, 2023. Ark 2 was...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

The Minecraft Swamp biome is a waterlogged area, consisting of many small islands separated by vast canals of water. In the Bedrock Edition, this water is a murky brown color, and this version also allows for Huge Mushrooms to appear on the islands. Given the large amounts of water, Sugar Cane can be found growing at the edges as well. Lily Pads are exclusively found in Swamp waters, while Blue Orchid flowers are only found on Swamp islands. Witch Huts are only found here too: be wary of them as the Witches like throwing ailing Potions at you!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Toy Story 4 Pinball Machine Revealed, First Video and Playfield Images

Toy Story 4 will be the next machine from Jersey Jack Pinball, in two limited edition models featuring different art packages, but both featuring tons of toys, ramps, and a carnival game theme. This is Jersey Jack’s second collaboration with Disney after 2018’s Pirates of the Caribbean and their first team up with Pixar. You can watch the first gameplay teaser below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bilefen Zone Guide

The quest to obtain the Worldstone Shards in Diablo Immortal will see you visit Bilefen, home to the Temple of Namari and Kikuras Rapids dungeons. On this page, you can find an overview of the zone, as well as information on the additional side quests and tasks to complete in the codex for this region.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca#Cooking#Canada#Video Game#Indian
IGN

Frozen Tundra Zone Guide

The quest to obtain the Worldstone Shards in Diablo Immortal will see you visit the Frozen Tundra, home to the Cavern of Echoes dungeon. On this page, you can find an overview of the zone, as well as information on the additional side quests and tasks to complete in the codex for this region.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
TV SERIES
IGN

Desert Pyramid

In a Desert Biome, you may come accross an odd structure called a Desert Pyramid, also known as a Desert Temple. Like its counterpart, the Jungle Pyramid, this temple is completely vacant. However, Desert Temples are made of different types of Sandstone, Sand, Red Sand, and Wool. It has a pyramid body in the center with two towers on the front left and right side of it. Many players find that these pre-constructed buildings make good houses.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overwatch 2: New Tank Hero Junker Queen Announced

Overwatch 2 will be adding a new Tank character, the Junker Queen, to the line-up. As announced in today's Xbox and Bethesda showcase, the Junker Queen is the second new hero announced for Overwatch 2 after Sojourn. The character was referred to within the original Overwatch, but never made a formal onscreen appearance inside the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mount Zavain Zone Guide

The quest to obtain the Worldstone Shards in Diablo Immortal will see you visit Mount Zavain. On this page, you can find an overview of the zone, as well as information on the additional side quests and tasks to complete in the codex for this region. This page is currently...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

subROV - Official Trailer

Watch the fascinating trailer for SubROV: Underwater Discoveries, an upcoming simulation game that allows you to launch and pilot a submarine ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) and explore the oceans. The game launches in 2022 for PC. A demo for SubROV is available now on Steam. Chart unknown regions, sample hydrothermal vents, discover new species--all while defying the darkness and crushing pressure of the deeps.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overwatch 2 PvP Release Date Announced, Will be Free-to-Play

Overwatch 2's long-awaited PvP mode will be released into early access on October 4 – and it will be going free-to-play. As announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Blizzard made a special appearance to give an update on Overwatch 2. After years of waiting, the PvP portion of Overwatch 2 will be released this October. But where the first Overwatch was a paid release, Overwatch 2 will be going free-to-play.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Seemingly Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which looks to be a potential remaster or remake of the tactical RPG Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together that was first released on the Super Famicom in 1995, has seemingly leaked on the PlayStation Store ahead of its official reveal. As spotted by Wario64 on Twitter,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Unlock Minnah

Minnah Mannarah is one of two Secret Characters that were added to Vampire Survivors in patch 0.7.2. Adding Minnah to your roster of playable characters is fairly simple if you know what secret objectives you need to complete to unlock them. This process can be made significantly easier if you've previously unlocked the Mad Groove Arcana but it isn't required.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tips and Tricks

This tips and tricks page is a stub. Make it more useful by clicking the "Edit" button and adding your own text, pictures, and videos!
IGN

Live Your Best Life In The Social Simulation Game Life Makeover

Life Makeover is an upcoming social simulation game on multiple devices from Archosaur Games that wants to give players the ability to create and customize their own avatar, home, clothing, make-up, and so much more. The team at Archosaur has taken this mission very seriously and has worked to build the most realistic-looking materials and clothing alongside a wealth of options to create whatever style your creative mind wishes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Brahmastra Trailer Reactions: Fans Compare Ayan Mukerji's Epic to Marvel and Lord of the Rings Movies

Brahmastra is a one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood and that is largely because of the scale of this movie. The inception of Brahmastra came almost a decade ago and the budget for making this film has been set as a whopping INR 300 Crore. Keeping all this aside, the star cast of this film is filled with some of the biggest names in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and more. Brahmastra's first trailer has just released and its absolutely insane.
MOVIES
IGN

Library of Zoltune Kulle Zone Guide

The quest to obtain the Worldstone Shards in Diablo Immortal will see you visit the Library of Zoltune Kulle, home to the Destruction's End dungeon. On this page, you can find an overview of the zone, as well as information on the additional side quests and tasks to complete in the codex for this region.
VIDEO GAMES

