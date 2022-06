Earlier this year, Ideastream Public Media shared with you stories produced by The Marshall Project examining sentencing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. The digital stories and on-air conversations looked at the disparities in the judicial system, where most of the judges and prosecutors are white and most of the defendants are Black. And it explored who was choosing those judges, finding that the mostly white judges who sentenced the mostly Black defendants were elected by mostly white suburban voters.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO