Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun Broadband Expansion Project to Begin Installations

By Renss Greene
loudounnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews are this month getting to work installing hundreds of miles of fiber optic cable as Loudoun County hits a major milestone in its project to extend broadband internet to all its residents. In December 2021, the county won more than $17.5 million in Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, or VATI,...

loudounnow.com

theriver953.com

City of Winchester takes applications for cooling assistance

The City of Winchester announced that applications for cooling assistance will be taken starting today June 15. Window unit air conditioners can be purchased or repaired for free for eligible people. Requirements and qualifications are found online through Common Help. Help is also available at Winchester Department of Social Services...
WINCHESTER, VA
loudounnow.com

Community Foundation Launches ‘Workforce Housing Now’

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties is hoping to move the needle on one of the most foundational elements of a community’s health and wellbeing. The foundation works to build the community through grants, fundraising and partnerships. When one of the foundation’s donor-advised funds, the Loudoun...
NBC Washington

Army Corps of Engineers to Present Plan to Prevent Northern Virginia Flooding

The Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting Tuesday night on a plan to prevent flooding in parts of Northern Virginia. Part of the plan includes building a floodwall along the George Washington Memorial Parkway at the Belle View Condominium complex south of Alexandria, a city all too familiar with flooded streets and homes.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Contemplates Electric Fleet

The Leesburg Town Council is considering how to add hybrid or full-electric vehicles to the town fleet and the costs of doing so. Hybrid and electric vehicles, as town staff found for the report presented to the council Monday night, tend to cost more up front but with savings down the line in gas costs. Councilman Neil Steinberg pointed out electric vehicles also have lower maintenance costs over their lifetimes.
LEESBURG, VA
cbs19news

Historic company to expand, and new state park dedicated in Shenandoah Valley

WOODSTOCK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday announcing a multi-million investment and the dedication of a new state park. In Rockingham County, the century-old Rockingham Cooperative will be investing almost $17 million to upgrade and expand its grain handling and feed manufacturing operation at a mill in Dayton.
WOODSTOCK, VA
WHSV

Gov. Youngkin awards $25,000 grant to Shenandoah County for oil storage

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin kicked off Virginia Ag Week Monday by announcing that eleven Virginia cities and counties will receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments into the infrastructure supporting their local food and farming systems. These grant awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Planning Commission greenlights 335-unit development in Woodbridge

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Maryland developer wants to bring a high-density development to Woodbridge near Potomac Mills. During its meeting Wednesday, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the request from...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
theburn.com

Leesburg DMV taking huge new space on Fort Evans Road

It’s one of the most frequent questions we’ve been getting in recent months — what tenants are going into a new retail center that’s under construction on Fort Evans Road, near the Home Depot store. Now we know — the answer is just one tenant: the...
LEESBURG, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Amazon Acquires 12-Acre PenPlace HQ2 Site for $198M

Amazon has purchased a 12-acre site from developer JBG Smith for $198 million to become the development site for PenPlace, the second phase of Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia. The site is located at 12th Street South and South Fern in Pentagon City, Virginia. The proposal for the PenPlace...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal explains power outages and blinks

The Town of Front Royal Energy Services Department addressed the issue of power outages and blinks in a news release. Energy providers are working tirelessly to restore power as quickly and safely as possible whenever problems occur. Despite having installed wildlife protection equipment across the entire system wildlife finds a...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
whatsupwoodbridge.com

North Woodbridge road project set to begin this fall

A North Woodbridge road project has received the OK from county officials. The North Woodbridge Mobility Improvements Project’s final plan was approved by the Board of County Supervisors (BOCS). Annapolis Way will be connected through the road work, a .28-mile project that’s expected to cost $8 million. The Northern...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DCist

Immigrants Don’t Feel Safe Walking Along Leesburg Pike, According To Pedestrian Survey

Aurora Gámez stands along Leesburg Pike, which has garnered concerns over pedestrian safety in recent months. A survey taken in the Culmore neighborhood of Falls Church found that the majority of the community – which has a high immigrant population – does not feel safe walking or biking along Leesburg Pike. As a result of report issued on the survey, community members and advocacy groups are urging Fairfax County and the Virginia Department of Transportation to improve pedestrian safety along portions of the busy corridor.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
royalexaminer.com

Town Notice: Recent increase in power outages and blinks

The Town of Front Royal Energy Services Department has received several questions and complaints regarding power outages and blinks. Recently we have seen an increase in power outages related to wildlife – primarily squirrels. Be assured that wildlife protection equipment has been installed across our system – however, they...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments

On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
virginiaviews.com

Shenandoah County 250th anniversary: ​​Furnaces, and the people who operated them, infused energy into local economy | nvdaily

ORKNEY SPRINGS — The Alum Springs Hotel has been gone for more than 70 years. The Alum Springs “mansion” is nothing more than a giant evergreen draped over the road on Route 717. Bird calls echo over the treetops, and a lone vehicle drifts over the pavement as the sun sends spears of light through the leaf-laden branches that guard both sides of the lane. It’s peaceful and just a wee bit isolated.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

