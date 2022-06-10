Ex-Husband Crashers, Horses and "Toxic": Here's What Happened at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

When Vory turned 18, he knew he was going to be a musician. Though it was hardly some coming-of-age moment of clarity — no, it was when he got a face tattoo. “I knew it was over right then,” the enigmatic singer-rapper — who frequently dons a mask—says with a laugh. “Like, yo, you have no other choices. No Plan B. It’s either this or nothing.” If music was a last resort, he’s certainly made the most of it: Vory has become an in-demand songwriter for everyone from Drake to Beyonce, Jay-Z and Future. And now he’s signed to Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Records, managed by the Weeknd’s manager, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and ready to step out on his own as an artist. “It feels amazing, bro,” the 24-year-old Louisville native says of finally releasing Lost Souls, his meticulously crafted and moody debut album. “I’m all about making a powerful impact.”
