After the mass shooting of 19 students and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Texas, there is renewed attention in Ohio to making sure schools are as fortified as possible. Most school districts looking to enhance their safety features have to retrofit existing, often outdated buildings, but at one Northeast Ohio middle school built a few years ago, top-of-the-line safety features were built in right from the start.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO