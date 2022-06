Police are looking for the two people they say stabbed a 16-year-old in the face and neck at the Broadway Junction subway station on June 12th. Investigators say around 10:20 p.m. when the victim was waiting to board a southbound 'A' train, the two suspects came up to him and stabbed him multiple times in the face and neck. Then they took off on separate southbound 'A' and 'C' trains.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO