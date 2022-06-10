ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail into Chinese embassy in Washington

By Shanzeh Ahmad, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

A Chicago man was arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Washington, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Benjamin Grabinski was arrested after he was identified as the individual who on Thursday, walked up to the embassy, 3505 International Drive Northwest, holding a glass bottle with black cloth extending from its neck and attempted to light the cloth on fire before throwing the bottle over the gate and into the building.

He was detained by Secret Service agents within minutes of the attack while walking a few blocks from the embassy. He told a law enforcement officer while he was being arrested, “I tried to light it, but it didn’t work,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said there is probable cause to find Grabinski “willfully injured, damaged, or destroyed, or attempted to injure, damage, or destroy, any property — real or personal — located within the United States and belonging to or utilized or occupied by any foreign government or international organization.”

The same man in late May “continuously harassed” a special police officer posted in front of the embassy as security and is believed to have thrown a rock at the embassy and say, “Next time, it’s going to be a firebomb!”

Another Secret Service agent initiated a stop soon after and identified Grabinski by his Illinois state ID. Grabinski told the officer he traveled from Chicago to Washington to “show his discontent for the Chinese government,” according to the affidavit.

