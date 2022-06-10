ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Heat wave to bring Chicago ‘oppressive heat’ next week

By Jake Sheridan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3xNG_0g76wZ8J00
People relax along Lake Michigan near 55th Street in Chicago as temperatures reach into the 90s on May 10, 2022. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

It’s time to toss those jackets in the closet: Chicago’s first heat wave of the summer is coming.

After anticipated scattered showers Saturday, heat and humidity are expected to build until the “true heat” arrives, National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Borchardt said.

“Oppressive heat. You walk outside and it hits you like a wall,” Borchardt said.

Air temperatures are expected to get well into the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with humidity making it feel like the lower 100s, the meteorologist said.

The weather service’s Chicago Twitter account described the incoming heat wave as “dangerous.”

Borchardt said Chicago temperatures have been fairly normal so far this year, but that the incoming blast of heat will still feel unusual, like the first serious heat wave of the year often does.

“We’re just not quite used to it,” he said.

The heat wave should be brief, however. A cold front is expected to bring temperatures back into the 80s on Thursday, Borchardt said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

A tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Over 38,000 ComEd customers impacted by outages due to severe storms Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms passed through the Chicago area Monday night leaving residents without power. Over 38,000 ComEd customers are currently impacted by the outages. Nearly 500 ComEd crews are working to restore power before temperatures heat up to nearly 100 degrees. The Chicago area is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. "It's a race against the clock and the sun, but we are trying to get those restored as quickly as we can," Shannon Breymaier, ComEd spokesperson, told CBS 2.    Breymaier said most of the outages are due to high winds during the storm. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

EF-0 tornado confirmed Monday in Western suburbs

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The National Weather Service said Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado ripped through the Western suburbs for over two miles on Monday night amid severe storms. Following damage assessment by NWS, the agency said the tornado began in unincorporated Schaumburg and traveled southeast for 2.2 miles into Roselle. Estimated peak winds were around 80 mph and the tornado had a max width of 25 yards.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#National Weather Service#Meteorologist#Chicago Twitter#Tribune Content Agency
WGNtv.com

Tornado warnings blanket Chicago area Monday evening

Weather update: Ahead of a potential extreme heat wave this week, the skies erupted in the Chicago area Monday afternoon and evening – prompting several tornado warnings. The first Tornado Warning was issued for Cook and Kane counties at around 6 p.m. Shortly after, the City of Chicago was involved. Two warnings encompassed the entire city until 7:45 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Chicago

EF-0 tornado confirmed to have touched down in Roselle on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday evening that an EF-0 tornado -- the weakest on a six-level scale -- touched down in west suburban Roselle as a powerful storm ripped through the Chicago area on Monday.Survey teams investigating the damaged caused by severe thunderstorms in Cook and DuPage counties determined a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in unincorporated Schaumburg and moved into Roselle before lifting just shy of Medinah.The tornado caused sporadic damage to trees. CBS 2 also spotted a tractor-trailer truck that was knocked onto its side in Roselle during the storm.The tornado's winds peaked at 80 mph, as it traveled a 25-yard wide path along a 2.2-mile stretch crossing the Elgin-O'Hare Expreessway.Teams also determined strong straight-line winds of 70 mph or greater caused widespread damage in Streamwood and other parts of west central Cook County, with winds of up to 95 mph causing damage to buildings in Bellwood and Westchester.
ROSELLE, IL
AccuWeather

Chicago may hit century mark for 1st time in nearly 10 years

Since the start of June, large portions of the central and eastern United States have been able to enjoy rather seasonable conditions, but, AccuWeather forecasters say, comfortable weather will be but a distant memory in the days to come. A drastic and intense warmup is on the way for a large swath of the country this week as a major atmospheric feature shifts position.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Storms, then dangerous heat; Advisory issued

An approaching warm front Monday will bring a complex of thunderstorms to the area. Expect storms to move through between mid-morning and afternoon. Northern Illinois has a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Our main threats include damaging winds and hail.  Humidity will start building Monday afternoon and peak Tuesday as a heatwave, currently […]
ENVIRONMENT
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy